CARBONDALE - The Southern Illinois University baseball team parlayed a strong start by Paul Bonzagni into a 7-4 win over Ohio University. The Salukis swept the three-game series from the Bobcats and evened their record at 6-6.

Bonzagni, a sophomore righthander, went 6.1 innings, yielding eight hits, but induced inning-ending double plays in the fifth and sixth innings to keep the Bobcats at arm’s length.

“The biggest difference was Paul Bonzagni went out there and set the tone,” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes. “He got us through the bulk of that game. We need our pitchers to step up and they threw like we know they’re capable of throwing the last two games. It was just really refreshing to see Paul go out there and really dominate for about 6.2 of that game.”

Fourteen of the 19 hitters Bonzagni retired on ground balls.

“That’s his game,” Rhodes said. “He throws a heavy sinker in there. When he pounds that strike zone with his sinker, he’s going to get a ton of ground balls. The biggest thing for us is when he pitches is we have to really play good infield defense because we know there will be a ton of ground balls.”

Bonzagni’s teammates staked him to a 3-0 lead in the third. Jack Rigoni and Kaeber Rog singled before Ryan Rodriguez defied the elements with a line drive homer over the left field wall into the teeth of a gusty wind.

SIU built the lead to 5-1 at one point before the Bobcats reached Bonzagni for three seventh inning runs.

There were plenty of anxious moments in the eighth and ninth innings.

Nursing a one-run lead, reliever Matt Steidl walked the first two hitters he faced in the eighth. After a sacrifice bunt moved the runners into scoring position, Steidl fanned both Clay Cutter and Nick Dolan to get out of the inning.

The Salukis gave themselves some breathing room in the bottom of the inning when Nate Lyons drove in Bennett Eltoft and Mathieu Vallee with a one-out single. It had been a tough day for Lyons to that point. He committed two errors and had struck out in two of his previous three at bats.

“Every at bat is its own at bat,” Rhodes said. “You can’t carry over whether you had a hit in your earlier three at bats. That was huge getting that hit and scoring those two insurance runs. Again, credit to him for hanging in there because he had a couple defensive mistakes, he didn’t have a hit, to still be able to hang in there at the end and get that hit … Not a lot of people can do that. That’s a tough kid.”

However, Lyons’ RBIs didn’t eliminate the drama.

Steidl opened the ninth by hitting leadoff man Gideon Antle and walking A.J. Rausch, bringing the tying run to the plate with no one out. Rhodes went to senior southpaw Tanner Lewis.

Lewis induced a ground ball before striking out Mason Minzey and getting Alec Patino to ground out.

“It wasn’t easy for him to do what he did,” Rhodes said of Lewis. “Again, it’s good to see our pitchers step up. Even though we scored seven, I really feel we won that game because of what we did on the mound. That’s the only way we’re going to be good if we get some production on the mound.”

And, after the weekend sweep the Salukis are back at .500.

“We almost felt like we were in a hole we couldn’t see ourselves out of,” Rhodes said. “It’s nice that our guys, even though that they were in such a hole, they didn’t come out and roll over and quit. We fought back to where now we’re even. It’s not the start we wanted to get off to, but we have to take ownership of what we’ve done and just move forward in a positive way.”

The Salukis return to action Tuesday, facing SIU-Edwardsville on the road.