VALPARAISO, Ind. – Mathieu Vallee lost a one-on-one battle with the sun in the first inning Sunday.

He spent the rest of the day more than making up for it.

Vallee stroked a two-run triple in his first at-bat to give SIU the lead for good at Bauer Field and didn’t stop hitting until he collected a season-high four hits in the Salukis’ 10-6 Missouri Valley Conference win over Valparaiso.

It was a great day for Quebecois outfielders in the SIU lineup. Pier-Olivier Boucher reached base four times and swiped three bases, tying a program record for steals in an MVC game. The duo went a combined 6 of 11 to pace the team’s 16-hit attack on five Beacon pitchers.

It sure didn’t start out like the best day of Vallee’s first Saluki season. With two outs in the bottom of the first, Vallee tried to catch a towering fly ball in short center field off Ryan Maka’s bat. But the ball found the bright orange orb upstairs and stayed in it, eluding Vallee’s glove for a fluky RBI double.

“I was (ticked) off,” Vallee said.

He took it out on a Bobby Nowak fastball in the top of the second. With Cole Christman at second and Nathan Bandy at first, Vallee ripped a liner to the gap in left-center. It cleared Matt Olive’s full-length dive and reached the wall to give SIU a 2-1 edge.

Vallee said the team’s scouting report on Nowak, who holds opponents well over .200 with his breaking ball but gives up an average of better than .300 on his 90-something mph fastball, helped him zone in during his at-bats.

“Everyone has a lot of trouble hitting his breaking ball hard,” Vallee said. “I was sitting on the fastball and looking to drive it.”

Vallee followed with a single in the fourth and an infield hit in the sixth that led to a run when second baseman Nolan Tucker threw wide of first in a hurried attempt to get an out. An inning later, Vallee laced an RBI double to right-center.

Vallee had a chance for a five-hit game in the eighth but flew out to left. Nevertheless, it was a performance that impressed coach Lance Rhodes.

“You guys haven’t seen how good he is; you’ve seen spurts,” Rhodes said. “He has basically had two full season with injuries, so I think his better baseball days are ahead of him. He brings a lot of dynamic stuff to the game.

“If he gets on first, he can be at second or third because he can steal bases. There’s not really anybody that can throw him out. And when he hits a ball that makes an outfielder move, he’s going to get a double or triple out of it.”

The Salukis (27-21, 13-8) broke things open when Valpo (17-21, 8-13) lifted Nowak (4-3) after 84 pitches and 5 1/3 effective innings. Bringing in the bullpen was the equivalent of rolling out the pastry cart. Matt Schark ripped a two-run triple and Kaeber Rog doubled down the right field line for a 6-1 advantage in the sixth.

It became 10-2 in the eighth after a two-run single by Steven Loden and an RBI hit by Christman. Even a bullpen implosion – they hit four batters the last two innings to help the Beacons score four runs – couldn’t change the result.

Jake Combs (2-2) pitched perhaps the best game of his SIU career, lasting seven innings and scattering eight hits. Combs allowed just two runs, walked one and whiffed four in an 86-pitch performance.

“He didn’t have the slider going in the first inning but once he got settled in, he cruised all the way through the seventh,” Rhodes said.

Bandy and Rog each bagged three hits for the Salukis, which rolled up 26 runs on the weekend in their first series win since April 14-16.

SIU starts its final homestand of the year at 6 p.m. Tuesday against SIU Edwardsville.