SIU first baseman Anna Carder yelled out, “Finally, a win,” as she walked to the locker room Sunday.

The Salukis’ softball team ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference win over Bradley in Charlotte West Stadium. It was their longest skid since 1981, when they endured a nine-game winless spell.

Madi Eberle (14-6) spun a three-hitter for SIU (30-13, 11-9), which broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth thanks to two Braves errors that led to two unearned runs. First baseman Austin Comstock dropped a throw from second baseman Ashley Breeding on Addi Baker’s two-out, bases-loaded smash. The miscue scored Emma Austin and Bailey Caylor.

Jordy van der Werf belted her fourth homer of the year in the seventh to pull Bradley (13-35, 5-16) within a run. Breeding then clocked a 1-1 pitch to deep left field that was ticketed for the wall before Elizabeth Warwick made a running catch a step shy of the barrier for the second out.

It was not only redemption for a rare throwing error by Warwick that gifted the Braves an extra base in the seventh inning of their 6-5 win Saturday but the latest in a long line of terrific defensive plays by the junior left fielder.

“She’s an offensive defensive left fielder,” said SIU coach Jen Sewell. “She takes away everything.”

Moments later, after Grace French lined out to Austin in center for the final out, Eberle sprinted out to left field to embrace Warwick.

“I think I would have run through that fence to get that ball,” Warwick said, laughing.

Eberle didn’t need too much help to snap a personal five-game losing streak. After falling behind 1-0 three batters into the game when Kierston McCoy singled home French, who reached on Austin’s two-base error, Eberle mowed down nine in a row and 13 of 14 in her best outing of the weekend.

Sewell said the difference between this game and the weekend’s first two, when Eberle gave up six runs in 10 1/3 innings and often had trouble putting hitters away, was location.

“The difference was she could put the ball on the outside corner, then come back and jam the hitters,” Sewell said. “She just had really good command and their hitters couldn’t sit on anything.”

But the Salukis couldn’t produce much against French (4-16), aside from Bailey Caylor’s two-out RBI single in the fourth that scored pinch-runner Kerrigan Gamm to erase Bradley’s edge. It was their only run-scoring hit in 12 at-bats with runners on base.

However, the Braves gave them just enough help in the sixth. After playing errorless ball in the series’ first 19 innings, they cracked a bit when Austin’s one-out bouncer to third was muffed by McCoy to move Haley Wilkerson to third.

Caylor’s grounder to McCoy forced Wilkerson at the plate for the second out but Tori Schullian worked a walk to fill the bases. Sewell lifted Aubree DePron for Baker, who slashed a 3-2 pitch that was headed for right until Breeding made a great diving play. But Comstock’s inability to glove an ankle-high throw scored the runs anyway.

It was the kind of break SIU has either not made for itself lately or not received.

“I think this is the first time a lot of these girls have gone through a slump like this,” Austin said. “Sometimes with a team like this, this is worse than with a less confident team. This is so new and so different to us that we had to figure out how to handle it.

“This kind of reassured us that we’re still the team that beat Kansas at the beginning of the year.”

The Salukis visit Missouri State at 1 p.m. Wednesday to finish their season series with the Bears before hosting Murray State next weekend.