Salukis bounce back for 10-4 win at Valpo

While Harrison kept Valpo at bay, SIU (26-11, 6-9 MVC) took advantage of its opportunities. Tristan Peters hit a two-run double in the third inning, and Philip Archer followed with a two-out RBI double to give SIU a 4-0 lead. Valpo (7-21, 2-9 MVC) got within 4-1 before the Salukis extended the lead late in the game. Ian Walters started a two-out rally in the sixth with a walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

J.T. Weber drove home a run with an RBI double in the seventh, and Walters gave the Salukis an 8-1 lead with a two-out, two-strike, two-run single later in the inning. Valpo got within 8-3, but Nick Neville hit a towering two-run homer in the eighth to remove all doubt. Valpo added a run in the ninth to set the final score at 10-4.

We got some clutch moments by Nick Neville and the middle of the order," Rhodes said. "It still feels like we're not clicking. Early in the year, the lineup felt like it was flowing and working off each other. Now, it's hit and miss, but that's just the way the game goes. We were spoiled a little bit early in the year with nine guys scorching hot. The lineup was flowing like crazy. Some guys are struggling with their timing on the mechanical side, and that makes it hard to get something steady going. We're striking out too much. We need to cut down strikeouts, put the ball in play and put pressure on the defense."