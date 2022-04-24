Salukis drop series closer to Dallas Baptist

DALLAS, Texas – Southern Illinois fell, 10-2, to MVC rival Dallas Baptist Sunday afternoon inside Horner Ballpark for the series closer. The Salukis made program history taking the three-game series against DBU from wins Friday and Saturday.

Rochester, Illinois native Ben Chapman got the short-lived start on the mound for SIU. DBU set up back-to-back home runs from second and third basemen Cole Moore and Blayne Jones in the bottom of the second inning. Later a two-run triple from center-fielder Nathan Humphreys and a sacrifice-fly off the bat of second baseman Miguel Santos led the Patriots to a 5-0 lead.

Left-hander Tanner Lewis now on the bump, a single and sacrifice-fly margined the largest gap from Dallas Baptist at 7-0 in the bottom of three.

Southern got on board with a fielding error from Jones in the five-spot that led Saluki second baseman Grey Epps on bag and catcher Zack Jensen to home. Patriot right-fielder Andrew Benefield answered back with a shot over the fence in left, scoring two more.

Center-fielder Jack Rigoni made his ninth career start for the Dawgs. The Naperville native shot an RBI groundout on the right side to finalize the offense for Southern Illinois.

DBU ended runs in the ballgame with a solo shot from designated hitter Nate Rombach into left-center after the stretch.

The Salukis had a tough day in the bullpen: collecting 10 runs off of 13 hits, while the batter's box saw a collective six hits. Catcher Zack Jensen led the Dawgs two-for-three in the box, finding the only double of the afternoon, while center-fielder Jack Rigoni followed two-for-four at the plate.

The Salukis are back to business at home for a Tuesday midweek matchup against SEMO. First pitch is set for 6pm at Itchy Jones Stadium.

