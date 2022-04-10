Salukis outhit Evansville 14-5, take series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The SIU Salukis defeated the Purple Aces of Evansville, 14-5 Sunday afternoon inside Braun Stadium. It marks the fifth consecutive year Southern Illinois has taken the edge of the SIU-UE conference series.

"Today they came out, pounded us early", said head coach Lance Rhodes. "We had to come together as a group, regroup, get locked in on our priorities of playing the game of baseball well."

Evansville (15-16, 1-2 MVC) got moving first, an RBI single into left off the bat of shortstop Simon Sherry put a run on the board for the hosting team.

The Aces wedged the gap with a three-run home run from first baseman Tanner Craig over the left-center wall in the second inning. Craig now ties the Evansville school record in homers.

The Salukis (23-9, 4-2 MVC) got the bats popping in the top of the fourth. A single into left and a later balk on the mound landed right fielder Nathan Bandy on second. Racking in his 19th RBI on the year, first baseman Ryan Rodriguez lined one down the right field line into the corner to bring SIU on the board with an RBI double.

Purple Aces designated hitter Mark Shallenberger took advantage of the wind in the bottom of the fifth with a solo shot over the wall in left field and levied the gap, 5-1.

Caleb Reinhart got the starting job on the bump for the Purple Aces Sunday afternoon. Giving up a walk and two single loaded the bases for SIU. A four-balls at-bat landed catcher Zack Jensen on first and another run on the board.

The big fifth inning continued for the Dawgs, an RBI single over the four-spot from Bandy sent center fielder J.T. Weber home, bases still loaded, game 5-3 Evansville. J.D. Ortiz came in to pinch hit, knocked a sacrifice-fly into left and left a one-run game.

Southern took the lead with a two-run double on the warning track in left field off the bat of Rodriguez. Pinch hitter Evan Martin solidified the inning with an RBI single up the middle, bringing the score 7-5 in favor of the Salukis.

The Dawgs kept barking back: shortstop Kaeber Rog marked his eighth home run on the year with a solo shot into left field in the sixth.

Trouble on the mound for the Aces and bases loaded in the top of nine, Evansville walked two in a row, widening the gap, 10-5. A fielder's choice on the right side from Martin led runners to each corner and sent Bandy home. Wild pitching led left fielder Jack Rigoni in, while a two-run single up the middle from Weber on the 0-1 count finished the offense with a 14-5 win.

Junior Ben Chapman garnered the Sunday start for the Salukis. Fighting a windy afternoon in on German American Bank Field, the right-hander threw 72 pitches, good for two strikeouts with five earned runs. Closer Trey McDaniel took an early start on the mound in the middle of the fourth inning, earning the win. The senior collected no runs off of three hits, only striking out one for the rest of the ballgame.

"Trey shutting them down, inning after inning, gave our offense a chance to get back into the game. When we brought him in, I was hoping we'd be able to stretch him out for three or four, not worrying about the pitch count. But, he made them put it in play and our defense came with some great plays."

Right fielder Nathan Bandy went a perfect five-for-five at the plate in Maroon while picking up an RBI. Rodriguez went two-for-four in the box and collected four RBIs – the most of his Saluki career, and Rog was two-for-four on Sunday, including his solo home run in the sixth.

The Salukis are back in mid-week action at Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau Tuesday, April 12. First pitch is set for 6pm.

