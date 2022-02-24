 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story
SIU Baseball

SIU Baseball | Central Arkansas series has been moved to Carbondale

  • Updated
  • 0
022322-spt-siu-base-03.jpg

SIU starting pitcher Ben Riffe (34) delivers a pitch during the first inning against Austin Peay at Itchy Jones Stadium on Tuesday in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

SIU's baseball team has picked up three extra home games as it announced Thursday that its weekend series at Central Arkansas has been moved from Conway, Ark. to Itchy Jones Stadium.

The series opener has been pushed back from Friday to Saturday at 2 p.m. The teams will play on Sunday at 2 p.m. and finish the series with a 1 p.m. matinee on Monday.

SIU (3-1) is coming off a 10-0 win Tuesday over Austin Peay that saw it throw its first no-hitter in 43 years. Ben Riffe and three relievers combined to fan 10 in the program's first nine-inning no-hitter since 1953.

Central Arkansas (1-2) dropped its season-opening weekend series at home against Missouri State, suffering a 19-2 loss in Sunday's series finale.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving could make home court return soon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News