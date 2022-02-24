SIU Baseball | Central Arkansas series has been moved to Carbondale

SIU's baseball team has picked up three extra home games as it announced Thursday that its weekend series at Central Arkansas has been moved from Conway, Ark. to Itchy Jones Stadium.

The series opener has been pushed back from Friday to Saturday at 2 p.m. The teams will play on Sunday at 2 p.m. and finish the series with a 1 p.m. matinee on Monday.

SIU (3-1) is coming off a 10-0 win Tuesday over Austin Peay that saw it throw its first no-hitter in 43 years. Ben Riffe and three relievers combined to fan 10 in the program's first nine-inning no-hitter since 1953.

Central Arkansas (1-2) dropped its season-opening weekend series at home against Missouri State, suffering a 19-2 loss in Sunday's series finale.

