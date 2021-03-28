SIU Baseball | Late rally sends Little Rock past SIU

"It was a closer game than the final score showed. We just need to find a way to finish a game against a good opponent," SIU head coach Lance Rhodes said. "As we grow as a team and get into pressure moments, we need to learn how to handle those types of things. This weekend was the first time all year that we've been challenged by a team that is as good as we are. They performed better in pressure moments. They made better pitches. They didn't chanse out of the strike zone as much as we did, and they made more plays defensively. When you're playing another really good team, you have to step up in those big moments and take advantage of opportunities, and we just didn't do that. We got beat in every aspect of the game this weekend and probably got lucky to get a win on Friday night to take a win. They outplayed us pretty much all weekend long."