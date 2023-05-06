VALPARAISO, Ind. – This was the Matthew Steidl that pitched last year for SIU, not the guy who came into Saturday’s Missouri Valley Conference game with an earned run average of 7.12.

Firing 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and fanning five, Steidl cut off a sixth inning rally and came within two outs of a four-inning save Saturday as the Salukis stopped Valparaiso 7-3 at Bauer Field.

An All-MVC pitcher last year, when he won seven games and saved six for SIU’s first MVC regular season championship team since 1990, Steidl was a preseason All-MVC pick this year. But with the exception of occasional flashes of that form, he’s pitched poorly enough to keep getting passed over in situations that coach Lance Rhodes would have put him in last year without hesitation.

This game could go a long way towards moving Steidl towards the top of the bullpen hierarchy.

“I felt like I was locked into my spots,” he said. “I wasn’t worried about what the hitters were doing. I was just worried about hitting my spots. I’ve been working on mechanics and different kinds of things, but today, I threw all that out the window and let myself pitch.”

Coming in for Tanner Lewis (3-2) in the sixth inning with the Salukis (26-21, 12-8) leading 4-3, Steidl gave up a quick single to Jake Skrine that moved Ryan Maka to second. Rhodes had Scott Harper warming up behind Steidl, aware of what has happened more than a few times this year.

Harper eventually came in – but not until Steidl mowed down nine of the next 10 hitters, five on strikes. Back-to-back walks with one out in the ninth ended what was likely Steidl’s best outing of the year.

“They couldn’t get a good barrel on him,” Rhodes said. “Hopefully, he can keep that up over the last two weeks and into the (conference) tournament. That would be a big spark for us.”

Getting this version of Steidl would be the equivalent of an MLB team trading for a frontline pitcher at the deadline. The SIU staff has in some ways been more depth-shy than it was last year, when Steidl and fellow reliever Trey McDaniel carried a big part of the load.

Paul Bonzagni, who moved to the bullpen in March along with fellow starter Easton Dermody, has pitched well in his new role. But he’s also been the only reliable reliever at times. The bullpen has coughed up a spate of leads in a stretch where the Salukis lost seven of nine.

Thanks to Steidl, this was different. There were also important contributions from the offense, which not only rallied to take the lead for good in the fifth but tacked on key insurance runs in the seventh and eighth with clutch two-out hits.

Bennett Eltoft lined a single to center in the seventh that scored Ryan Rodriguez for a 5-3 advantage, followed by Matt Schark’s two-run double into the left field corner in the eighth.

“There were some nice things that happened with guys getting two-out hits when we needed them,” Rhodes said. “Those were two big swings.”

Pier-Olivier Boucher put SIU ahead for good in the fifth when he clubbed a two-run homer to right that got up in the wind, which was blowing at 14 mph out to center, and rode over the wall. It was his 14th of the season.

The Salukis’ other runs came in the second on Steven Loden’s 15th blast of the year, a solo shot to right-center, and Nathan Bandy’s two-out hit-and-run double in the fourth.

Lewis lasted five-plus innings, yielding seven hits and three runs with two walks and four strikeouts. The 2022 version of Steidl followed him and enabled SIU to get a win it needed to stay in third place in the MVC.

“It felt like I was in a haze out there, going one pitch at a time,” he said. “Next thing I know, I look up and three innings are gone. It tells myself I can go out there and do this … it shoots my confidence through the roof, obviously.”

The Salukis try for a series win Sunday at 1 p.m. with Jake Combs the probable starting pitcher.