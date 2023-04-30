SIU baseball coach Lance Rhodes applauded his team’s competitive fight Sunday.

Its execution, on the other hand, wasn’t quite good enough.

That’s why the Salukis gave up a pair of two-run leads and lost the finale of their Missouri Valley Conference series to Illinois State 10-7 in 12 innings at Itchy Jones Stadium.

In losing for the sixth time in seven games, SIU (24-20, 11-7) made critical mistakes in every facet of the game. Its offense erased three late one-run leads but made a crucial gaffe on the bases that led to the second out of the 10th inning, its normally excellent defense coughed up a pair of unearned runs that erased a 3-1 edge and the bullpen gave up a whopping eight runs.

“Not enough execution, whether it was a pitch, a play in the field or getting a big hit,” Rhodes said. “Right now, we’re not playing great in any one area. We’ve got to regroup and get back to our winning ways.”

The backbreaker was a three-run 12th inning for the Redbirds (17-23, 6-12), which entered the weekend as the 9th-place team in the 10-team league. Auggie Rasmussen knocked in the tie-breaking run off Easton Dermody (2-2) with a fielder’s choice bouncer that scored JT Sokolove and Luke Cheng lined a two-run homer to left, just over the glove of the leaping Pier-Olivier Boucher.

Erik Kubiatowicz (4-3) got the win despite blowing a save chance in the 11th when Boucher slashed a two-out RBI double that one-hopped the face of shortstop Shai Robinson. Kolton Scherbenske pitched a scoreless 12th inning for his first save.

The Salukis could have walked off in the 10th when Nathan Bandy tripled and scored on Steven Loden’s run-scoring single. Nate Lyons bunted Loden to second but Loden was nailed trying to steal third after getting a poor jump.

SIU ran wild on Illinois State most of the weekend, pilfering five bases in Friday night’s 11-1, seven-inning win and stealing four more bags on Sunday.

“Just one of those things where we’re trying to force the action,” Rhodes said. “We weren’t swinging it that great so we’re hoping for any opportunity – bounce one, throw it away – that gets us to third base. That guy was throwing a ton of curve balls so maybe if we get to third, we eliminate that pitch. But we didn’t get it done.”

Several good performances were wasted in the loss. Jake Combs fired 5 1/3 effective innings in his best MVC start of the year, allowing just two runs and four hits with a walk and four strikeouts. He got a 2-0 lead in the third when a two-out Redbirds error enabled Loden to loft a two-run homer to right-center, his team-high 13th of the year.

Loden finished the day with three RBI, while Boucher cracked his 12th homer of the season in the bottom of the seventh to give the Salukis a short-lived 4-3 advantage. Boucher collected two hits, two RBI and his 11th steal of the year.

But SIU’s bullpen kept leaking runs. Illinois State scored in six of the last seven innings, getting held off the board only in the ninth when Paul Bonzagni worked a 1-2-3 inning on just six pitches. Bonzagni was nicked for runs in the 10th and 11th, while Matthew Steidl coughed up a two-run homer to Noah Rabin in the eighth to erase a one-run lead.

The Salukis are unlikely to defend their MVC regular season title as they trail Indiana State by five games with nine left. In fact, they’re closer to the play-in round of the conference tournament than they are to second-place Missouri State.

The task is clear in the last three conference series.

“The goal is to win as many games as we can the last three weeks so we don’t have to play on Tuesday,” said Rhodes, referring to the play-in round.

SIU hosts Southern Indiana at 6 p.m. Tuesday before traveling to Valparaiso for its next MVC series on Friday.