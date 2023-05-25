Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – You can’t defend ball four.

SIU tried that tack for an entire game on Thursday and saw its season end at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Belmont’s Ethan Harden singled through the right side with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to score the tie-breaking run as the 7th-seeded Bruins eliminated the No. 3 Salukis 6-5 at Bob Warn Field.

SIU (30-27) let go of a 5-2 eighth inning lead, due mostly to pitchers struggling to throw strikes. Four pitchers combined to issue 12 walks, the last one coming from Sam Replogle (0-2) to Blake Barton to start the ninth.

SIU Reliever Scott Harper came in and Belmonts Sam Kirkpatrick bunted Barton to second. After Jack Rando looked at strike three, Harden punched a 3-2 pitch on the ground into right field and Barton scored easily as the throw from right field was off-target.

Harden (5-2) then mowed through the Saluki lineup in the ninth, issuing a two-out intentional walk to Matt Schark before inducing a flyout from Jack Rigoni to end it.

Wasted in the defeat was a great hitting effort by Ryan Rodriguez, who was 3 for 4 with four RBI.

The early signs were ominous for SIU, even though it took a 1-0 first inning lead when Rodriguez slashed a double down the right field line to score Nathan Bandy. That’s because starter Jake Combs, a control artist with 12 walks in 59 2/3 innings coming into the game, struggled to throw strikes to the Bruins.

Combs followed a two-out single by Brodey Heaton in the Belmont first with consecutive walks to Sam Slaughter and Max Blessinger before escaping via a Barton grounder to short. Two innings later, Combs again lost the zone, issuing two-out walks to Slaughter, Blessinger and Barton before getting Kirkpatrick to roll out to short.

The Bruins finally cashed in Combs’ sixth walk of the day in the fourth, bringing Rando around thanks to Jeff Clarke’s single that moved him to third and a Mason Landers grounder that tied it at 1.

Salukis coach Lance Rhodes had no choice but to wave Dermody in from the bullpen after Combs fell behind Slaughter 2-0 to start the fifth. Combs departed having thrown 96 pitches - only 47 of them for strikes.

Dermody quieted things down for a couple of innings, during which SIU appeared to take control. Rodriguez jacked a three-run homer to left-center with two outs in the fifth for a 4-1 lead, his sixth of the year.

Even after Slaughter singled home a run in the seventh, the Salukis responded with Schark’s 11th homer of the season to lead off their half of the inning. The lead was still three runs with two outs in the top of the eighth when control trouble again hampered SIU.

Dermody passed Harden and Clarke to load the bases. Replogle came in and promptly gave up a two-run double to Landers, followed by an intentional walk to Heaton and an unintentional walk to Slaughter that tied the game.