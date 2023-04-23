TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Southern Illinois baseball was shutout for the first time this season after dropping a 10-0 contest in seven innings at the hands of No. 22 Indiana State on the road in Terre Haute.

The loss also marked the first series loss for Southern Illinois since the 2021 season - ending a streak of 12-straight Missouri Valley Conference series wins.

Nathan Bandy picked up an infield base hit in the first at bat of the game, but that was the only base hit for the Salukis in the game as Sycamore pitching was able to hold the Saluki bats in check throughout. It was the first time SIU had been held to one hit in a game since 2017 against Austin Peay.

On the flip side, Indiana State went for 12 hits in the contest, picking up an early lead in the first after scoring two runs. Indiana State scored eight runs in the fourth and fifth innings to put the game out of reach.

ISU's Austin Pottinger doubled in two runs in the fourth before coming to the plate and hitting a grand slam to put the game out of reach in the fifth.

Indiana State right-hander Connor Fenlong pitched seven scoreless innings in the win, striking out four and allowing just one hit. Fenlong allowed just two baserunners in the game – a single in the first and a walk.

Tanner Lewis went three innings in the loss, giving up five runs on seven hits while striking out three.

UP NEXT

The Salukis will look to take the final game of the series Monday afternoon with first pitch set for 1 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN Plus.