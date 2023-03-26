CARBONDALE, Ill. – Southern Illinois baseball finished a sweep of UIC with a 13-5 victory on Sunday at Itchy Jones Stadium. It is the second home sweep of the season, and the first of Missouri Valley Conference play.

Matt Schark started the scoring with a bang, hitting a three-run home run to give the Salukis (12-12, 3-0 MVC) a 3-0 lead after three innings.

UIC (8-11, 0-3 MVC) got on the board in the top of the fourth and took the lead in the top of the fifth after a three-run home run by Charlie Szykowny.

The Salukis regained the lead thanks to Schark's second three-run home run of the game in the bottom of the seventh. Nathan Bandy and Pier-Olivier Boucher followed him up with solo home runs of their own, and suddenly SIU led by four. Bennett Eltoft kept the scoring going with a two-out double to right field. The next pitch was a two-run home run from Steven Loden, extending the lead to seven. After a walk of Nate Lyons, Cole Christman hit another home run, a two-run shot that gave the Salukis 10 runs in the inning.

The five home runs in the inning set a new Saluki baseball record. It was the first time since March 12, 2021, versus Evansville that the Salukis had hit at least four home runs in an inning, and at least five home runs in a game. The six in a game are the second-most in Saluki history. The 10 runs were the most since April 8, 2022, at Evansville.

Tanner Lewis took the mound for Salukis his second start of the season. He pitched five innings, allowing four earned runs, six hits, two walks, and struck out five after facing 25 batters.

Easton Dermody (2-1) earned his second victory of the season after 2.2 innings pitched, zero earned runs, one hit, and two strikeouts.

Tyler Ingram (1-2) took the loss for UIC.

UP NEXT

The Salukis will stay home and play UT Martin on Tuesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.