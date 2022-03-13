SIU Baseball | Salukis sweep Western Michigan

CARBONDALE – With two strong pitching performances and another banging day at the plate, SIU scored 19 runs and hit six homers on the day, winning the first game 7-0 and the second 12-2 to complete a Sunday sweep of Western Michigan on a cool and sunny afternoon at Itchy Jones Stadium.

“We got two really phenomenal starts today to let our offense really settle in there,” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes. “Doubleheader sweeps are super hard to do in college baseball, so you never take them for granted. A large part of why we were successful today was because Noah Farmer and Mike Hansell started us off so good on the pitching side of it. I was just really proud of the effort at the plate and on the mound.”

SIU improved to 13-3 on the season avenging Thursday’s 11-8 loss to the Broncos that snapped the Saluki’s four-game winning streak. Next up for the Dawgs is a trip to the University of Tennessee-Martin on Tuesday before returning to the friendly confines of the “Itch” to host Illinois next weekend.

The offensive explosion was led by catcher Nick Hagedorn, who broke the Broncos going 5-for-7 with seven RBIs, two home runs, including a grand slam, and a double. Shortstop Kaeber Rog was almost as good, going 5-for-10 with four RBIs and a double, as was centerfielder J.T. Weber, who went 4-for-7 with two home runs and two RBIs.

“We were just trying to hit the ball the hard,” Hagedorn said. “They had a pretty good arm throwing in the first game, so with the wind jetting out to left we were just trying to put good swings on balls. We got good results from that. I hit both my home runs to left. I haven’t hit many grand slams and it was a first in college. It’s awesome to have guys out on the bases when we are up there hitting.”

It was a Southern Illinois hometown game in the opener with the Massac County boys Farmer on the mound and Weber at the plate and Harrisburg’s own Jordan Gould closing out Farmer’s shutout with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

Farmer pitched the first six innings giving up just five hits and a walk to go with four strikeouts while throwing just 86 pitches.

“I felt pretty good going in,” Farmer said. “My sinker was a little inconsistent, but I was able to throw my slider and changeup a lot for strikes and let the defense work behind me. Jordan then came in and slammed the door. It was good representation from the local boys today.”

Farmer also showed some Southern Illinois guts finishing the sixth inning after being hit on the left ankle by a line drive that ricocheted to Rog at third, who threw him out at first. Farmer needed just seven more pitches to close out the inning.

In the first game, the Salukis banged out 16 hits and slugged four home runs for the second time this season.

“It was a real favorable day to hit a ball to leftfield the way the wind was blowing,” Rhodes said. “Hagedorn has been swinging the ball at better of late and J.T. had a really good day, too.”

Hagedorn went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, including a homerun and a double. Weber was 3-for-3 with a homerun and a RBI. First baseman Ryan Rodriguez went 3-for-4 and right fielder Evan Martin went 2-for-3 with a RBI.

"This was the first time I’ve gone 4-for-4 at this level,” Hagedorn said. “I’ve been working with the coaches trying to have my bat on plane as long as possible to give me more room for error hitting balls all over the park.”

The game was a pitching duel between Farmer and Jack Huisman, who came into the game with a 20.30 ERA. Farmer pitched out of a first and second and no outs jam in the first by striking out the final two batters.

Farmer (3-0) was in trouble again in the second, giving up a lead-off walk and base hit, but got out the jam again when the runner at second was picked off and he got the next two batters on a strikeout and a ground ball to third.

After a 1-2-3 third inning, Farmer pitched around a one-out single and a two-out double stranding the runners at second and third on a pop out to second.

“Early on I wasn’t throwing as many strikes as I should, but I was able to pitch around it,” Farmer said. “After the third inning I was more locked in.”

After a double-play wiped out a promising start in the first inning, the Salukis stranded the bases loaded in the second. After wasting a one-out base hit by Weber in the third Epps led off the fourth with his first homerun of the season that hit the top of the wall in left center and went over.

The seven, eight and nine batters in the order (Hagedorn, Rodriguez and Martin) followed with consecutive base hits to up the lead to 2-0. The Salukis loaded the bases twice later in the inning, but stranded the runners.

With one out in the fifth, Epps singled to right and Hagedorn smashed his second homerun of the season off the light standard in left to up the lead to 4-0, ending Huisman’s stint on the mound.

Against reliever Nick Crandell in the sixth, Rog led off with his fourth homerun and Weber followed with his sixth to up the lead to 6-0. One out later, Zack Jensen singled to right and following an error by the third baseman Hagedorn singled to left to drive in his third run of the game to up the lead to 7-0.

Weber opened the second game with a solo shot to dead center field with two outs in the first inning to give the Salukis a 1-0.

The two home runs gave Weber 24 for his career, moving the senior into a tie for ninth place on the all-time home run list with Tim Kratochvil (1993-96) and Brad Benson (1997-98) two behind Jim Adduci (1978-80).

“The home runs are starting to come a little bit even though it’s not something I’m looking to do,” Weber said. “I’m just trying to put the bat on the ball and sometimes it goes out. We had a cross wind today, so anything from centerfield to left was pushing out. I just happened to hit two good ones. The first one was a hanging changeup to left. The second was kind of fastball down the middle that went out dead center off the scoreboard. Actually I don’t keep up with any of my stats. I’m just trying to hit something hard every at-bat.”

The Broncos tied the game in the second on a one-out walk followed by a double over the third base bag by Dylan Nevar on a 1-0 pitch.

Hansell (3-0) started the second game and finished with a career-high 10 strikeouts in the five innings he worked, giving up just one run, three bases, one hit, one walk and a hit batsman.

“At first I didn’t know I was going to have that kind of an outing,” Hansell said. “It was my first start of the year. As I settled in I began to feel comfortable and the strikeout pitches starter to work. I got a couple of punches on the fastball, but it was mainly my slider.”

The long ball barrage continued in the second inning with Hagedorn smacking a grand slam following a leadoff single by Jensen, an error by the third baseman and a single by Nathan Bandy that loaded the bases to give SIU a 5-1 lead.

SIU added a single run in the third on a one-out bases loaded sacrifice fly by Nathan Bandy, who went 3-for-4 for the game, another run in the fourth on an error and one in the sixth on a wild pitch with the bases loaded.

The Salukis got close to the 10-run rule in the seventh with three runs after loading the bases for the eighth time in the doubleheader with one out. Rog then drove in two on a bloop single to left. After jamming the sacks again two batters later with two outs Jensen drew a walk to up the lead to 11-2, but Epps popped out to left.

In the eighth pinch-hitter Darren Taylor doubled with one out and another pinch-hitter Sam Creed hit a ball that the right-fielder made a valiant effort to catch causing Taylor to hold up until the last moment before the ball fell free for a double leaving runners at the second and third. One out later Rog singled to right to score Taylor and end the game.

