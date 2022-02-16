SIU Baseball Season Preview | Rhodes: Time to move program forward

There is a storied history of postseason success in the SIU baseball program.

It’s just that none of it extends past 1990.

That’s something coach Lance Rhodes wants to correct – sooner instead of later.

“Our program is in position where we’re ready and need to make the next step,” he said on Tuesday. “It’s time to move the program forward.”

The Salukis nearly did that last year, going 40-20 and reaching the loser’s bracket final of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at home before falling to Indiana State. They started the year with 14 straight wins and were 19-1 before playing the rest of the season at just over .500.

SIU has been picked to tie Illinois State for third place in the eight-team MVC this spring. While they lost some mainstays to graduation like Ian Walters, Nick Neville and Brad Harrison, the Salukis return enough proven players and have mined the junior college ranks to find players who can make an immediate impact.

Here are three things to watch that might decide if SIU can end its 31-year NCAA tourney drought:

1. Can the offense stay potent?

Last year, the Salukis bludgeoned teams into submission. They averaged more than seven runs per game and reached double figures 18 times in 60 games. They belted 84 homers and drew more than four walks per game. In short, they could crack the code against most pitchers.

Can they be as good this year without the likes of Walters, Neville and Tristan Peters? Only time will tell, clearly, but they have a good nucleus coming back in Massac County product J.T. Weber and Cody Cleveland.

Weber had a breakout year in 2021, hitting .322 with 15 homers and 63 RBI while slugging .589 and compiling a .964 OPS (on-base plus slugging). He averaged nearly a run per game.

Cleveland was an on-base machine in his 133 at-bats, batting .346 and drawing 22 walks. He reached base at a .453 clip and scored 30 runs to go along with five homers and 24 RBI.

“I like our veteran leadership and I feel like we have enough hitters to match up against any particular pitcher,” Rhodes said.

2. The arms race

SIU last year pitched to a 4.62 earned run average and allowed the opposition to hit .273. Gone from that staff is lefty Brad Harrison, who went 9-0 as a senior in 15 starts with a 3.54 ERA.

The top returning arms appear to be Noah Farmer (Massac County), Ben Chapman and veteran closer Trey McDaniel. Farmer, much like his high school teammate Weber, experienced a breakout season in 2021 with a 6-4 record, 2.98 ERA and a save in 20 appearances.

Chapman posted a 7-5 mark and 3.97 ERA in 15 starts, becoming a weekend starter in conference play. While not overpowering, Chapman issues few walks and doesn’t beat himself.

McDaniel logged nine saves and six wins in 30 appearances last year with a 3.07 earned run average. Capable of going 2-3 innings if needed, he fanned 51 men in just 44 innings.

“We have a chance to be good, but it’s hard to say we’ll be better,” Rhodes said of the pitching staff. “Will we have someone step up and go (9-0) like Brad Harrison did last year? That’s hard to say, but we have more pieces than last year.”

3. Winning culture

In the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, the Salukis went 12-6 with a win over Southern California. Last year, they were on the cusp of an NCAA berth but couldn’t take the final step.

How quickly some of the new players contribute will determine if SIU can become a tournament team. With a schedule that has the Salukis on the road for 11 of their first 12 games, there won’t be much time to ease into things.

“I think we have the right people in the program,” Rhodes said. “Now it’s just a matter of going out there and playing Division I baseball for the first time for some of them. The quicker they can turn the corner, the more success we should have.”

The answers might start coming as soon as Friday night's season opener at Louisiana Monroe.

