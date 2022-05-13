SIU Baseball | Steidl shines in relief as Salukis get win over Indiana State

CARBONDALE – Southern Illinois’ baseball team got off to a hot start Friday against Indiana State ace Matt Jachec, scoring a run in the first and two in the second. But the bats went cold in the middle innings and the Salukis had to scratch and claw to manufacture two more runs in the seventh to start off their penultimate conference series with a 5-3 win.

“We knew we were going to have to scrap – try to get a run here and there and manufacture. We swung the bats really well early and it looked like we might get to him. He settled down in the middle part and got us so we had to manufacture,” head coach Lance Rhodes said. “It’s never easy when you face a really good Friday arm and anytime you can win on a Friday against a really good pitcher, it’s a great thing.”

SIU ran into some trouble in the fourth inning as the game’s starter, Tanner Lewis opened the frame walking Grant Magill which prompted a change to bring in Jordan Gould. Gould would only see three batters – giving up a single to Seth Gergely and getting Tyler Nelson to ground into a fielder’s choice to bring up Joe Kido. Kido would work a full count and foul off multiple pitches which brought Rhodes out to make a mid-at bat pitching change to Matthew Steidl.

“The biggest thing was – that hitter had fouled off three or four pitches so it looked like we weren’t going to strike him out and that he was going to put it in play. If I knew they were going to put it in play against Gould, what I wanted to do was try to go with Streidl because he’s a sidearmer and has the sink,” Rhodes explained. “So if he puts it in play against Steidl, it’d be on the ground and give us a chance to get a double play potentially. Or, with a brand new look, maybe get a strikeout because it didn’t look like Gould was going to strike him out.”

Steidl, for his part, said he was mostly focused on not losing Kido to prevent another runner from going against Gould.

“When I’m coming in in that situation – my other pitcher has three balls on him and I’m just trying to throw a strike and get him out of that situation,” he said. “Eventually I got it done but I felt bad that I put in two of his runs.”

Kido would draw a walk and Gergely and Nelson would both come around to score and tie the game up. After that, however, Steidl settled and down and pitched the remainder of the game – throwing 5.2 innings, striking out five without allowing any more runs.

“I had a lot of talks with my pitching coach in the dugout and he helped me figure some things out mechanically and mentally,” he said. “I was able to go back out there and drop some zeroes.”

“I wouldn’t put everybody in that situation, but Steidl can handle it. He’s a strike thrower. It wasn’t an expectation to come in and get that guy out right there,” Rhodes said. “I was hoping it was the best matchup we potentially had. I’m really proud of him. He’s saved our bullpen and that allows us to be in position for Saturday and Sunday and hopefully win the series.”

Rhodes called that fourth inning pitching change “the biggest moment of the game” and while it ended up resetting the game at the halfway point, Streidl’s performance and a seventh inning string of hits from Nick Hagedorn, Jack Rigoni and Kaeber Rog were enough to pick up the victory.

The Salukis entered Friday a game back of Evansville atop the Missouri Valley Conference but holding the tie-breaker. Rhodes said, despite being a game back, he still fills like SIU controls its own destiny.

“That’s the great thing about where we’re at right now. If we continue to win out – obviously if Evansville does the same thing, we would fall behind – but we just have to take care of ourselves,” he said. “Five games to play is a lot of games. The standings can flip on their head from top to bottom almost with how it’s packed in there. I don’t want to talk to our guys about other teams or anything like that. It’s all about ourselves.”

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. and concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0