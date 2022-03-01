SIU Baseball | Weber leads Salukis to a win over Western Illinois

CARBONDALE – It was a great day to be a hitter Tuesday at Itchy Jones Stadium.

J.T. Weber wasn’t about to miss out on a chance to hit in 71-degree temps with the wind blowing out to left field.

“It was a beautiful day out, the warmest day all year,” he said. “A little cross-breeze blowing out to left. Everybody was excited to get out here and enjoy the weather.”

Weber connected on a pair of solo homers to highlight SIU’s four-homer, 11-hit attack in a 14-5 blowout of Western Illinois, its seventh consecutive win.

Since a season-opening 1-0 loss on Feb. 18 at Louisiana-Monroe, the Salukis have averaged 9.7 runs per game, hitting double figures five times. This was their highest output of the season, one that seemed destined from the first pitch.

By the time Leathernecks starter Johnny Beck (0-1) recorded an out, he’d thrown 31 pitches. He lasted just nine more, departing after Jack Rigoni shot a two-run double to the right-center field gap for a 6-0 SIU advantage.

That established the day’s trend. The Salukis were actually outhit 12-11, but left just six men on base. They didn’t waste many chances, producing runs in five innings and coming up with multi-run rallies in the fifth and sixth as well.

“I loved the fact that we kept pouring it on offensively,” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes.

“Our offense has been kind of sparky lately,” Weber noted.

The flames burned throughout the lineup. Kaeber Rog was one of three players with two hits, clouting a solo homer that capped a four-run fifth. Rigoni knocked in three runs, while Weber knocked in three runs and scored three.

There was even power coming off the bench. Ryan Rodriguez belted a two-run shot to center in the fifth that upped the margin to 10-2 and ended the day for WIU center fielder Nick Mitchell. He smacked hard into the wall and was helped off the field.

The Leathernecks provided a hot offense with help it didn’t necessarily need. WIU (1-6) gave the Salukis 10 free bases with five walks, three errors and a pair of hit batters.

SIU wasn’t completely on point in the field or on the mound. Its seven pitchers issued five walks as well. Starter Ben Riffe, who threw the first six innings of a no-hitter on Feb. 22 against Austin Peay, passed four over 3 1/3 innings before leaving after 67 pitches.

The Salukis turned three double plays but also made their 12th error in eight games.

“I think it was a hard night to pitch because there were some really long innings. All the guys competed well. Ben didn’t have his best command but he competed,” Rhodes said.

Jordan Gould (1-0) earned the win with 1 2/3 perfect innings out of the bullpen.

DAWG BITES

SIU got a whopping 20 players into the game. Rhodes pulled starting third baseman Cody Cleveland after he batted twice in the first inning and gave left fielder Pier-Olivier Boucher the rest of the day off after two innings. … The Salukis have belted 15 homers in their first eight games and are hitting a robust .286. … SIU hits the road this weekend for a three-game series at Little Rock before it starts a homestand on March 8 against SIU Edwardsville.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.