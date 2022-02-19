SIU Men's Basketball | Jones, Domask reach milestone in win over Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Lance Jones and Marcus Domask each scored their 1,000th career point in the first half Saturday.

They got to pair a come-from-behind win with the individual accomplishment.

Jones’ game-high 24 points and Domask’s 21 led the charge as SIU rallied in the last three minutes for a 76-72 Missouri Valley Conference win over Indiana State at Hulman Center.

Ben Coupet added all 16 of his points after halftime as the Salukis (15-13, 8-8) bagged their third straight Valley win for the first time this year.

“Very enjoyable,” Jones said. “We worked hard for this from the beginning, so for both of us to reach this milestone today means a lot.”

Jones converted 10 of 18 shots, including a tough driving layup with 35.1 seconds left for a 72-68 lead. SIU forced a miss on the other end and Coupet grabbed the rebound in traffic, then hit two foul shots for a 74-68 advantage with 15.2 seconds remaining.

Coupet tacked on two more foul shots with 5.4 ticks on the clock to wrap up the Salukis’ third series sweep of the year. They earlier took two games each from Valparaiso and Evansville.

“I feel like we stayed focused down the stretch,” Jones said. “We were trading baskets for a while, but then we dug down deep and got the stops we needed.”

The Sycamores (11-16, 4-11) led for most of the day, becoming just the third team to score 70 or more points on SIU this season. Their offense, which spaces the floor and features what Salukis coach Bryan Mullins calls the best cutting in the conference, connected on 52.9 percent from the field.

But SIU’s two saving graces when it didn’t have the ball were these: It forced 13 turnovers that led to 18 points, meaning Indiana State’s turnover rate was slightly above 20 percent, and it was able to come up with clutch stops.

“Indiana State’s a good team and they had good spacing,” Domask said.

There was a trust factor involved for the Salukis. They felt that they had good looks from the outset, yet made just 7 of their first 19 shots. They went into halftime at just 13 of 31 from the field, trailing 37-32 after Micah Thomas sank a pullup with 2.6 seconds left.

SIU then missed the first six shots it attempted in the second half, four of them from 3. From that point: 14 of 23 from the field, 7 of 10 from 3. That’s an effective shooting percentage of better than 75 percent.

“We had good shots and we finally made some,” Domask said. “When you keep landing body blow after body blow, eventually they’re going to crack.”

Freshman Troy D’Amico, who again sparkled off the bench in the Salukis’ extensively-used smallball lineup at a power forward, landed a haymaker with 1:08 left. With SIU up 67-66, D’Amico drained a corner 3 as he was fouled by Xavier Bledson.

“Troy was big, especially the last five minutes,” Mullins said. “He got us some defensive stops, some deflections, and then made a big shot.”

Kailex Stephens scored 21 points after entering the game averaging just 8.7. Cooper Neese added 19, while Cameron Henry and Bledson each tallied 10. Henry stuffed the stat sheet with a game-high 11 rebounds and five assists.

But none of it could stop the Salukis from their fourth win in five games and another jolt of momentum as they gird for the conference tournament in two weeks.

“A special win, fighting our way back on the road,” Mullins said. “This team is learning how to win. We’re getting better as a team.”

DAWG BITES

Neese joined Jones and Domask in the 1,000-point club in the first half as well, leaving multiple observers to wonder if there’s ever been another game when three players reached the milestone in the same half. … SIU went more than nine minutes at the game’s start without a turnover and finished with only six, a season low. … It was the 10th time this year the Salukis have knocked down double-figure 3-pointers. … D‘Amico’s seven points were two more than he scored total in the last six games. … SIU plays its last regular season home game Wednesday night at 7 against Illinois State.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.