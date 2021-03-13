SIU Softball | Salukis drop a pair on day two of Blazer Classic

The Southern Illinois University softball team had its 25-game win streak snapped Saturday, as the Salukis dropped a pair of tough luck losses. Southern fell 2-0 to Samford in game one and suffered a 1-0, walk-off defeat to the UAB Blazers in nine innings in the nightcap.

Southern's two losses were its first in 384 days. SIU's bats were never able to get going Saturday, as it managed four hits but did draw nine total walks.

Southern's defense was stellar once again and kept the Salukis in both games. SIU extended its errorless streak to 56 innings after it didn't commit an error in either of its games on Saturday. Southern's pitchers were solid as well, as they gave up just three runs on 13 total hits in 16 innings.

Against Samford, Madi Eberle fell to 6-1 on the season after she went four and two-third innings, allowed just two earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts. Carlee Jo Clark came on in relief of Eberle and threw two and a third innings without allowing a hit.

Southern put a runner on base in four of seven innings against the Bulldogs, but couldn't get the timely hit it needed to push a run across.