Carbondale – The Southern Illinois Salukis dropped the series finale in Evansville against the Purple Aces by a final score of 2-0 despite out hitting them eight to three. It's just the second Valley series the Salukis have lost this year, both of which have come on the road.

Elizabeth Warwick went 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot as she extended her hitting-streak to five consecutive games. Through 14 Missouri Valley games, Warwick has had at least one hit in 11 of the 14 games so far. Emma Austin also recorded a pair of hits as she had two in each of the three games this weekend going 6-for-9. Freshman backstop Anna Carder hit her 12th double of the season as she currently has the second most on the team and third most in the Valley.

Madi Eberle made the start in the circle for the Salukis and gave up a pair of runs through four innings of work. In the fourth inning, the Aces scored two runs on just one hit after they scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch following a couple of walks. Hannah Hockerman threw the final two innings for the Salukis and allowed just one base runner on a walk as she kept Southern in the game as the offense continued to struggle to produce runs.

The Salukis loss is their second-straight for the third time this season as they currently sit at 29-7 (10-4 MVC). Up next for the Salukis is a trip to SEMO on Tuesday, April 11 after the game was originally postponed. The Salukis and Redhawks will begin play at 3 PM.