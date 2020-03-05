SIU Softball | Salukis follow process, string together wins

By following the process, the SIU softball team has looked more like itself lately. The next step is playing well in all three phases of the game.
That’s what coach Kerri Blaylock is looking for this weekend at the Saluki Invitational, which starts Friday with four games at Charlotte West Stadium. SIU takes the field at 2:30 against Northern Illinois.
When they meet the Huskies in an all-canine matchup, the Salukis (11-6) will enter with 11 wins in 12 games, including five straight last weekend at the Coach B Classic. Among those victories were 4-3 and 8-6 decisions over Creighton and Murray State, results that reinforced Blaylock’s notion her team has an abundance of mental toughness.
“We competed really hard against two quality opponents,” she said. “Creighton’s pitcher could be the Big East Pitcher of the Year. We got down and figured out a way to bounce back. Then we replicated it against Murray State.
“They’re a really good team, and any time we play Murray, it seems like a World Series game. We just kept battling and battling.”
SIU’s offense, which hit just .196 through 12 games, raised its average 45 points last weekend. The hottest bat belonged to first baseman Kyleigh Decker, who went 9 for 13 with three homers and nine RBI, slugging an absurd 1.462.
That performance earned her Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week honors. It also jumped her average all the way from .235 to .362, second on the team behind only Susie Baranski’s .408.
Decker capped the tournament in style with a two-run walkoff blast in the eighth for an 8-6 victory over Murray State, an inning after Baranski tied the score with a one-out RBI single.
“From our metrics, Kyleigh’s numbers are always off the chart,” Blaylock said. “She has that capability of getting really hot. She was really relaxed and trusted her swing.”
Jenny Jansen catapulted the Salukis to a 4-3 win over Creighton with one wave of her bat, crushing a three-run bomb to wipe out a 3-1, fourth inning deficit. Sophomore shortstop Ashley Wood knocked in three runs during an 8-0, five-inning win over Purdue Fort Wayne.
In the circle, freshman Sarah Harness fired 15 scoreless innings, allowing nine hits and a walk while fanning 22. That was good enough to earn her three wins, a save and MVC Pitcher and Newcomer of the Week honors.
SIU also got Claire Miller (ankle) back and she was effective in 11 innings over three games, allowing only six hits and no earned runs. An error cost her four runs against Murray State, but Miller pitched at a level that will only help the Salukis as the year progresses.
“We’re getting better for sure,” Blaylock said. “We continue to do two of three phases well, but I want to see us put together a game where we’re doing all three phases well at the same time.”