SIU Softball | Salukis follow process, string together wins

By following the process, the SIU softball team has looked more like itself lately. The next step is playing well in all three phases of the game.

That’s what coach Kerri Blaylock is looking for this weekend at the Saluki Invitational, which starts Friday with four games at Charlotte West Stadium. SIU takes the field at 2:30 against Northern Illinois.

When they meet the Huskies in an all-canine matchup, the Salukis (11-6) will enter with 11 wins in 12 games, including five straight last weekend at the Coach B Classic. Among those victories were 4-3 and 8-6 decisions over Creighton and Murray State, results that reinforced Blaylock’s notion her team has an abundance of mental toughness.

“We competed really hard against two quality opponents,” she said. “Creighton’s pitcher could be the Big East Pitcher of the Year. We got down and figured out a way to bounce back. Then we replicated it against Murray State.

“They’re a really good team, and any time we play Murray, it seems like a World Series game. We just kept battling and battling.”