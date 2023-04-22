SIU’s softball team established three leads on Saturday.

But none of them held up until the last out.

Instead, the Salukis lost their eighth straight game when Bradley tallied twice in the top of the seventh inning to take a 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference win at Charlotte West Stadium.

SIU (29-13, 10-9) has dropped seven straight conference games and three straight league series. This one may be the worst of all as it’s lost two one-run games at home, where it was 17-0 until Friday’s 4-3 setback, against a team that ate 17 straight defeats before Sunday.

“We’re finding ways to lose right now and the ball’s finding some of those that are struggling,” said Salukis coach Jen Sewell. “And then we’re doing some odd things in our approach at the plate. We’re down two strikes at the plate and looking changeup.

“That’s not an approach. You can’t do that.”

Nor can you do some of the things SIU did two outs away from a streak-snapping victory. After getting Kierston McCoy to ground out to third to start the seventh, Madi Eberle (13-6) allowed singles to Austin Comstock and Abbott Badgley. Left fielder Elizabeth Warwick moved the runners up a base with a throwing error trying to nail Comstock at second.

Pinch-hitter Ashley Breeding got jammed on an 0-2 pitch and fisted a weak blooper to the right of the circle. Eberle fielded and looked Comstock back to third, but never made a throw to first to give Breeding a single that filled the bases.

Addie Welsh slashed a game-tying single to left and Jordy van der Werf softly lined out to Eberle. But one out away from at least keeping the game even, Eberle walked No. 9 hitter Camryn Schaller on four pitches for the winning run.

The ninth spot in the order has terrorized the Salukis this weekend. It’s gone 4 for 5 with four RBI, including a two-run pinch-single from Bailey Sample in the fourth that gassed a 4-2 lead.

“Number nine has been on all weekend,” Sewell said. “It’s just unnecessary.”

Schaller (5-8) then finished a 135-pitch complete game in which she walked five and hit two by mowing down SIU in 1-2-3 fashion in the last of the seventh, just as she did Friday to earn the save.

In an attempt to turn the team’s fortunes, Sewell made fairly significant lineup changes, figuring status quo wasn’t cutting it. She benched center fielder Aubree DePron and first baseman Sidney Jones, inserting Emma Anthony and Haley Wilkerson into the nine for just the second time this year.

Wilkerson gave the Salukis an instant lift. She grounded a two-run single down the first base line to key a three-run first inning that gave the team their first lead in more than a week, then added to it in the third by dropping a perfect squeeze bunt that scored Rylie Hamilton for a two-run advantage.

“She played her way in through some really good practice time and some good bullpens,” Sewell said of Wilkerson. “You could tell at her plate appearances that she got what she wanted.”

But it wasn’t enough to keep the Braves from coming back. Grace French golfed a towering two-run homer to left in the third, followed by the tying rally an inning later. And after Anna Carder put SIU up in the fifth with a run-producing single, Bradley came back to keep the misery train running down the tracks.

“We need some people to get out of their own head,” Sewell said. “That’s why we put some other people in the lineup because they’re fresher … it’s going to change eventually. We’ve got to go back out there tomorrow.”

SIU will try to avoid the sweep in Sunday’s series finale at noon.