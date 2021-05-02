SPORTS; Huckleberry homers twice in SIU rout

The wind was no factor on Sunday. Huckleberry entered the day with a .194 average, no homers and 10 RBI. But she also drew 21 walks and consistently taken at-bats of a higher quality than her average shows.

The evening-out process began when she crushed a 1-0 pitch from Caitlyn Kowalski (4-14) to left. Kate Beckemeyer’s route to the wall was ceremonial. It was a no-doubt two-run blast, Maris Boelens scoring in front of Huckleberry.

After Katelyn Massa singled Jenny Jansen home in the fourth, Boelens slapped her second single of the day. This brought up Huckleberry again, this time with a couple of advantages: She now had confidence, and she knew Valpo’s new pitcher well.

“I played travel ball with her,” Huckleberry said of Madison Wathen. “She lives about 20 minutes from my house.”

And sure enough, Wathen’s ball traveled quite a ways off Huckleberry’s bat. It landed in almost the identical spot as the first homer. Several Salukis jumped out of their dugout to celebrate Huckleberry’s second straight bomb.

“That is the kind of hitter we recruited,” Blaylock said of Huckleberry. “You’re not necessarily seeing how well she’s hitting the ball from her stat line.”