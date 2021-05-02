SPORTS; Huckleberry homers twice in SIU rout

CARBONDALE – Stats tell one story.
The way Elisabeth Huckleberry was hitting the ball told another one.
Bat speed, exit velocity and launch rate finally matched up with real production in Sunday’s MVC series finale with Valparaiso.
Huckleberry clouted two homers and drove in five runs as SIU short-gamed the Valley’s last-place team 8-0 in 4 ½ innings, giving it an outside chance at earning the top seed for the conference tournament in two weeks.
The Salukis (34-11, 16-7) must sweep Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls while getting a Valpo win over Illinois State and an Evansville victory at Missouri State. Should that scenario unfold, SIU would take the regular season crown by virtue of highest winning percentage.
“We can’t afford to look at the big picture,” said Salukis coach Kerri Blaylock. “We have to worry about game one at Northern Iowa, then worry about game two. We can’t worry about doing it any other way.”
Should Huckleberry carry over some of this weekend’s swings into Cedar Falls, SIU’s hopes of a high seed for the Valley tourney in Evansville figure to improve. The freshman first baseman could have homered in each game of Saturday’s doubleheader sweep were it not for a stiff wind blowing in from left field that knocked down her well-struck balls.
The wind was no factor on Sunday. Huckleberry entered the day with a .194 average, no homers and 10 RBI. But she also drew 21 walks and consistently taken at-bats of a higher quality than her average shows.
The evening-out process began when she crushed a 1-0 pitch from Caitlyn Kowalski (4-14) to left. Kate Beckemeyer’s route to the wall was ceremonial. It was a no-doubt two-run blast, Maris Boelens scoring in front of Huckleberry.
After Katelyn Massa singled Jenny Jansen home in the fourth, Boelens slapped her second single of the day. This brought up Huckleberry again, this time with a couple of advantages: She now had confidence, and she knew Valpo’s new pitcher well.
“I played travel ball with her,” Huckleberry said of Madison Wathen. “She lives about 20 minutes from my house.”
And sure enough, Wathen’s ball traveled quite a ways off Huckleberry’s bat. It landed in almost the identical spot as the first homer. Several Salukis jumped out of their dugout to celebrate Huckleberry’s second straight bomb.
“That is the kind of hitter we recruited,” Blaylock said of Huckleberry. “You’re not necessarily seeing how well she’s hitting the ball from her stat line.”
In a way, it’s remarkable that Huckleberry has had any kind of season. Six weeks before SIU started the season, Huckleberry opened the New Year with COVID-19. She said she spent January’s first week in bed and that the virus traveled through every member of her family.
“I had it pretty rough,” she said. “I lost about 10 or 15 pounds. It took me a while to get over it. It took me a while to get my strength back.”
Bailey Caylor capped the six-run fourth with a two-run single that put the run rule into play. That was the kind of offensive showing Blaylock hoped for after the Salukis managed just six runs in Saturday’s doubleheader sweep against a team with a 6.78 earned run average.
“The best thing was we had a big inning at the end,” Blaylock said. “It’s good for the kids to see you don’t have to press for big innings early in the game.”
Sarah Harness (19-4) polished off her second shutout of the weekend with a 1-2-3 fifth inning on just six pitches. Harness gave up just three hits and fanned six without a walk in an efficient 62-pitch outing.
DAWG BITES
Maddy Vermejan’s fourth inning single marked the 100th time she has reached base this year via hit, walk or being hit by a pitch. She also set program records for games played (224) and started (221). … SIU finished 19-4 at Charlotte West Stadium, its best record there in a full season since 2006. It’s 28-4 there since the start of the shortened 2020 season. … Jenny Jansen’s fourth inning double was the 41st of her career, tied for third in program history and putting her nine shy of Shaye Harre’s program record.