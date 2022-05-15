Sunday sweep: SIU moves into first in MVC

CARBONDALE – SIU’s baseball team is two Missouri Valley Conference wins from quenching a 32-year thirst.

Trey McDaniel’s 5 1/3 relief innings and Grey Epps’ five RBI lifted the Salukis to a 7-3 win Sunday over Indiana State at Itchy Jones Stadium, sealing a second straight MVC series sweep.

SIU (38-13, 14-4) has sole possession of first place after Evansville’s 11-4 defeat at Dallas Baptist that dropped the Purple Aces a full game behind it. If the Salukis merely win two of three in their last MVC series next weekend at Illinois State, they’ll cinch the top seed for the conference tournament May 25-28 in Springfield, Mo.

“We’ve worked hard and went through some adversity,” McDaniel said. “But we’ve been able to bounce back. We know Evansville has been really hot. We knew we were going to need to sweep after they won Friday at DBU.”

It was SIU’s second straight conference sweep. The Salukis grabbed all three games last weekend at Missouri State, limiting the Bears to just six runs. Their pitching and defense came through again this weekend as they allowed only nine runs.

How they got away with permitting just three runs Sunday was a minor miracle. The Sycamores (23-20, 8-10) collected a whopping 17 hits and had traffic on the bases in every inning except the first. But McDaniel (8-1), starter Jake Combs and closer Matthew Steidl were able to tighten up when it mattered.

The top of the ninth symbolized the game. Steidl allowed three straight two-out singles to load the bases, but induced Jordan Schaffer to fly out to center fielder Jack Rigoni on an 0-2 pitch.

Schaffer spiked the bat into the turf as he left the batter’s box. Indiana State stranded 16 runners on base.

“Indiana State’s a good team and they weren’t going to make it easy for us,” McDaniel said. “But I was able to limit them to singles.”

While SIU pitchers successfully tightroped their way through innings, the hitters took advantage of scoring chances in the first five innings. Specifically, Epps came through with a pair of big hits on his Senior Day.

One of seven Salukis honored before the game, Epps snapped a 2-2 tie in the third by ripping a three-run double to the left-center field wall, then upped the margin to 7-2 in the fifth when he stroked a two-run, two-out, two-strike single to right.

“He’s had big hit after big hit this year,” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes. “He’s getting pitched tough with a lot of tough breaking balls, but he hasn’t missed mistakes very often. Some really big at-bats for him. He had some big, clutch hits this weekend.”

Ryan Rodriguez added two hits and an RBI for the Salukis. Pier-Olivier Boucher reached base in all four plate appearances, working three walks and swiping two of the team’s four bases. SIU hitters drew seven walks from four Sycamore pitchers.

After hosting Saint Louis at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Salukis hit the road in an attempt to claim their first MVC regular season crown since 1990. That was also the last time SIU earned an NCAA Tournament berth.

“That’s our goal – we want to win a championship,” Rhodes said. “We’re going to be a 1 or 2 (seed at the conference tournament) so we’re in a solid position. But to come this far and not say that we don’t want to win this is a lie.

“We set a goal before the season to win the regular season and now that we’re in position, we’re going to play and manage to win the regular season championship.”

DAWG BITES

Steidl’s appearance in the ninth marked the seventh time in the last 10 games that he’s pitched. … SIU has won a season-high seven straight games and 10 out of 12. The two losses were a one-run game against Valparaiso on May 1 and a 12-inning game to Murray State two nights later. … The Salukis are two wins away from a second consecutive 40-victory season.

