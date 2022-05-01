Sweep stopped: Salukis fall to Valparaiso in 11-10 loss

CARBONDALE – Where do you start?

Was it the lack of early execution across the board that put SIU in an 8-0 third inning hole? Perhaps allowing a whopping eight two-out runs to the Missouri Valley Conference’s last-place team? Or maybe a key out given away on the bases?

Or do you point at the bases-loaded walk in the top of the ninth, followed by the called third strike in the bottom of the inning that finally ended the Salukis’ comeback bid?

No matter which way you lean, they all contributed to SIU’s 11-10 loss to Valparaiso Sunday at Itchy Jones Stadium.

“We had high hopes of sweeping,” said Salukis coach Lance Rhodes. “If our execution had been better early, we could have. It wasn’t a lack of effort, it wasn’t necessarily not showing up early, we just didn’t execute enough early.”

The result dropped SIU to 31-12 overall and 8-4 in the Valley, knocking it out of a first-place tie with Evansville. The Purple Aces swept Bradley Sunday with a 15-4 rout.

Aiming to do the same to the Beacons (14-25, 3-9), the Salukis instead dug such a big hole in the first 2 ½ innings that they spent the day’s remainder gallantly but unsuccessfully playing catch-up.

It started two batters into the game. Shortstop Kaeber Rog bobbled an undemanding grounder to put Kaleb Hannahs at first. Kyle Schmack followed with a no-doubt two-run homer off Ben Chapman (1-4).

The two-out troubles started the next inning. Chapman permitted No. 9 hitter Alex Ryan, the owner of a .224 average and no homers in 107 prior at-bats, to go yard for the first time this year with Jeremy Drudge at second.

Valpo then doubled its lead for the second straight inning in the third. After Chapman mowed down the first two batters, the next five men reached base. That was good for four runs, giving the Beacons the working margin they milked to the last out.

“It was all bunched up at the beginning of the game,” Rhodes said. “We just didn’t make good, quality pitches. Four or five runs is manageable, but seven or eight, you just have to play station-to-station baseball. We have to get off to better starts on Sunday.”

It also forced SIU to ask its already taxed bullpen for 19 outs, a day after it had to get 23 in a 15-12 win. With No. 1 starter Mike Hansell on the shelf until further notice with an arm injury, Chapman and No. 2 Noah Farmer are the Salukis’ only veteran starters.

They were touched for a combined 12 runs over four innings this weekend.

“Our rotation is out of whack and we’re competing as much as we possibly can,” said Rhodes.

SIU worked its way into contention with three three-run innings, although its seventh inning rally could have been bigger. But J.T. Weber was nailed at the plate as he tried to score from third on a short passed ball.

Weber had a chance for game-winning redemption in the ninth, moments after Evan Martin rifled a three-run double to the right field corner that brought the Salukis within a run. The guy with 16 homers and 42 RBI worked closer Bobby Nowak to a 2-2 count, then spoiled a breaking ball on the outside corner.

But Nowak froze Weber with one last curve that grabbed the inside corner for a game-ending third strike.

“If I had to do it all over again,” Rhodes said, “J.T. would be the guy I’d choose in that spot.”

DAWG BITES

Wasted in the defeat were three-hit games from Martin and Ryan Rodriguez, who combined to knock in five runs. ... Matthew Steidl shouldered the final five innings out of the bullpen and pitched decently, allowing five hits and three runs while whiffing nine. But he issued a bases-filled walk in the top of the ninth to Ryan Maka that ultimately made the difference. … SIU stays home for its non-conference game this week, playing Murray State Tuesday night at 6.

