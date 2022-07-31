Colt World Series | Late inning surge boosts Southern Illinois over Japan to take 14-8 win

MARION – After a first round loss put them in elimination territory, the Southern Illinois team needed a win against Japan Sunday morning to keep its Colt World Series Championship dreams alive and, trailing 7-4 in the fifth inning, the prospects looked grim.

But SI put up three in the fifth to tie it and brought home seven in the sixth to break it open, coming away with a 14-8 win to advance to the next round.

“That was the conversation after the game and in the dugout – it’s win or go home, we’ve only got two options,” manager Adam Crompton said. “These guys are the kinds of kids who will rise to the occasion and this was their chance to do it. Elite players respond and we challenged them to do that and they sure did.”

Perhaps nobody rose to the occasion more than Drew Barrington who went off out of the nine-hole for Southern Illinois. After reaching on an error in the first inning, he singled and scored in the second, hit a single that got by the Japan left fielder which brought a run home and allowed Barrington to advance to third, hit a legit two-run triple in the fourth and capped off the day with a three-run inside the park home run in the big sixth inning.

“I was more shocked myself because I’ve never really hit like that before,” Barrington said about his day.

“He came out, stayed hot all day long. He was swinging the bat well, running well and it was just great to see him out there smiling and having fun,” Crompton added. “Heck of a performance. His second time up, we were surprised he was seeing as many fastballs as he was and he just jumped on one and stayed hot.”

Crompton admitted that, in need of a run in the sixth, he almost opted to call for a sacrifice bunt in Barrington’s sixth inning plate appearance, but he’s happy that he didn’t.

Japan built its lead early on well executed bunts, forcing the Southern Illinois squad to make rushed plays, leading to multiple errors.

“It just changed the approach a little bit. We knew they were looking to bunt and that they were super fast,” Crompton said.

“They’re a really good team and executed really well,” Barrington explained. “We had to play in more and we couldn’t pump when we threw it, we had to get rid of it immediately.”

Crompton said he made some minor adjustments to the bunt defense, but ultimately it came down to his players settling down and “going out and making some plays.”

The loss ended Japan’s time in the Colt World Series and Southern Illinois advances to an 11 a.m. game Sunday. As one of the two host teams, Crompton wants to make sure his players get as many chances to show out on the big stage as possible.

“Being from the area, we wanted to come out and have a good showing. We didn’t feel like we had the best foot out there the other day and today we did. It was a great showing for all these kids from Southern Illinois to come out and gut out a win against a very good Japan team."