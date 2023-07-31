MARION – In the blink of an eye, Connor Deweerdt’s 1-0 lead was gone.

Moments later, so was the game.

And, for that matter, Marion’s chances of winning its third straight Colt Pony World Series title.

Chiba, Japan tallied four two-out runs in the top of the sixth inning Monday, ruining an otherwise sterling outing by Deweerdt and eliminating the local nine from the tournament with a 4-2 verdict in the loser’s bracket.

“We just got cold at the wrong time,” said manager Bill True. “That’s the game of baseball.”

Deweerdt’s sudden icing came after he erased a leadoff hit in the sixth by gloving a comebacker and turning a 1-6-3 double play. And a first-pitch swing that produced a shallow fly ball down the right field line appeared to be playable for the out that would end the inning in lightning-fast fashion.

Only the ball kept drifting away from two fielders, plopping just inside the foul line and then taking a big sideways kick into the seats for a rulebook double. That was followed by an RBI single, a walk and then a tie-breaking, run-scoring hit up the middle by Toranosuke Kuranami.

With runners at first and third, Kuranami stole second. That became very relevant later in Kousuke Singaki’s at-bat when he poked a single to right that scored both runners.

Just like that, Deweerdt’s three-hit, 1-0 shutout became a 4-1 deficit that Marion had just six outs to chase.

“That’s always the toughest break as a player or coach,” said Marion assistant coach Ethan Stout of how the inning blew up on Deweerdt. “We can’t really do much about it.”

Nor could Marion do much about its deficit, even when it mustered up a response in the sixth against Singaki, who relieved So Fujita after he limited Marion to two hits and a run over five innings. Marion pulled within two runs on a sacrifice fly and pushed the tying runs on base.

However, the inning ended on a brutal note when Chiba picked the runner off second for the third out. Singaki then rolled through the seventh in 1-2-3 fashion, recording the save in style by fanning the last hitter with a gorgeous curveball.

True took the blame for the baserunning error that ended the sixth.

“He’s trying to spark the offense, trying to create some energy,” True said. “That’s my fault as a coach because a couple of plays before that, I told him to steal the base. And he probably thought I was still wanting him to steal.”

For most of the day, it appeared that the run Marion built in the first would be enough. Will True lofted a triple to left-center with one out – the ball was misplayed by Chiba’s center fielder but an error wasn’t assessed – and then rode home on Jack Harre’s sacrifice fly.

Deweerdt’s fastball-breaking ball mix mowed down Chiba hitters repeatedly until their one big rally. Their only threat before the sixth came when they got runners to second and third with two outs in the fourth. A groundout quashed the threat.

But when Deweerdt most needed an out to end the sixth, he instead saw balls find gaps. And an offense that came up short late Sunday night in an 11-3 defeat to Youngstown, OH again couldn’t take up the slack.

“We struck out a little too much and didn’t have good enough at-bats,” True said. “That’s unlike us.”

In Monday’s first elimination game, Padenborn, Germany outscored Rio Grande Valley, Texas 10-9. A wild pitch in the top of the seventh made the difference as Padenborn won its second elimination game in as many days.

Padenborn advanced to a game later Monday against Southern Illinois. The local squad needed just one win to advance to Tuesday night’s 7 p.m. championship game.