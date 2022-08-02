Colt World Series | Marion outlasts Greensboro

MARION – The Colt World Series will come down to a one-game, winner take all championship between the only two teams who haven’t taken a loss yet, Covina and Marion, after the California team beat Texas in 5 innings and the host squad beat an exhausted Greensboro team 8-5.

Greensboro had to gut out a win over Mexico that took 11 innings to finish, meaning that they were on their last legs heading into the night cap, which got underway earlier than expected with Covina putting its game to bed early.

Even still, the team from North Carolina was able to start off with a little bit of momentum, turning a 9-2 double play to prevent a run before surrendering one in the opening inning. Greensboro tied it in the second on an RBI double by Connor Smith.

“We just tried to find something. We didn’t have much in the tank, to be honest with you. During the Mexico game, in the 10th inning, you could see it in our dugout. Everybody was just depleted,” Greensboro coach Adam Gunn said. “I think the motivation was just ‘We can go out there and play easy and free.’ There was no pressure on us tonight; it was all on them because we weren’t expected to win. That was the message to our guys.”

“That’s a gritty team. They just played 11 innings. Everybody, when you get to an event like this, pitching becomes a premium and they just had an 11 inning game (earlier today). With that said, that’s just a gritty performance from a bunch of guys who didn’t quit,” Marion manager Matt Harre said. “It’s not that we weren’t trying. It’s just two times in a row that we couldn’t put them away. They hung around, kept battling and we just found a way to make the pitches to get enough outs and get where we need to be.”

But 10 walks and two hit by pitches eventually caught up to Greensboro.

“Give a good baseball team 12 free bases and they’ll be hard to beat,” Gunn said.

Marion’s big inning came in the third when it pushed four across the plate starting with an Ethan Golish sac fly. But it was pitcher Camden Raddatz who did the most damage for Marion. He went six innings, striking out four and only allowing two earned runs. When he came off the field after his final inning, he was begging Harre to put him back in for the seventh.

“Cam wants to compete,” Harre said with a smile. “He wanted to go out for one more pitch – it was like ‘Cam, you’ve only got three pitches left.’ ‘Put me back out there, I can get an out.’ It all starts out there on the mound. Cam will tell you he wasn’t as sharp out there as he wanted to be, but you can’t take away just being a competitor.”

That grittiness will pay dividends for Marion in Tuesday’s championship game as it saved some of its arms.

“We’ve got one game tomorrow,” Harre said. “(Tanner) Middendorf is going to start for us. We’re in a pretty good position as far as available arms. I have a feeling it’s going to be a dog fight because Covina can flat hit.”