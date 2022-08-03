Colt World Series | Memories and cultural exchange highlight five days of baseball

MARION – A group of kids huddled around a dugout, asking for a ball or an autograph wouldn’t be out of place at Busch Stadium or even at Rent One Park when the Miners were still around. But for the teenagers who represented their homes in the Colt World Series this past week in Marion, it was a new experience and just one among the many that they’ll be able to cherish all their lives.

“The fans are crazy here,” Jän Luca, a player for Germany said. “The first time (I signed autographs) on the first few days, I was thinking ‘Why should I autograph? I’m only 16 and what am I doing here?’ Now it’s almost like normal.”

James Trejo, manager for the Covina team, who finished as the runners up, played PONY League Baseball as a kid and loves how far it’s come.

“This is a cool experience I got to have with my son. These boys, they feel like big leaguers,” he said. “It gives them something to work hard for.”

The final game between Covina, representing the West, and Marion, the host team, turned into an instant classic after Marion put up three runs in the first and kept Covina scoreless until the sixth. But when Morgan Fricker made a full-extension diving catch to start a championship-winning 9-4-5 double play, the entire crowd erupted in cheers.

Marion coach Matt Harre said that was the easy way to make an imprint on this tournament, something his team had set out to do from the onset. Moreso than keeping the World Series title in Southern Illinois, though, he wanted to make an imprint with how his team carried themselves on and off the field – and in the semifinals win, he got a compliment on just that from the umpires. As a champion, now, he can look back and know he accomplished both things he wanted to do.

“Oh my gosh, so many memories,” he said. “With all the autographs, all the lives these guys have touched, they left an imprint.”

It wasn’t just the connection the players made with the fans that made the last week so special for them, either, it was the connection with players they would have never met otherwise.

“I got to see other forms of baseball,” Carter McCree, a Southern Illinois player, said. “I feel like each country has their own style of baseball and I got to see some other ones. It was a lot of fun to play in.”

“Meeting people from all around the world is one of the most exciting parts for them,” Arael Tijerina, manager of the team from Harlington, Texas, said. “Besides getting to play the game of baseball, they love being right here and getting to have a good time with people from Germany, Japan, North Carolina, California – get to experience those different cultures and ask them what they do, what they eat, everything. That experience, I think, will stay with them for a lifetime.”

The Texas team brought more than just their culture and style of play with them, too. Sitting atop their dugout for all of their games was a stuffed coyote with sunglasses named Halo, the team nickname. It was more than just a fun mascot, however, as the Coyotes is the high school nickname for Uvalde, which was victim of a shooting earlier in the year.

“The whole tournament was for them. We dedicated the complete tournament – from Harlington, San Antonio and now here – we were playing and praying for Uvalde,” Tijerina said.

Every coach and player involved in this year’s Colt World Series had nothing but high praises for the area, the organizers, the facilities – everything.

“I think PONY Baseball and the city of Marion have done an excellent job this year. I’ve seen a lot more promoting it this year than last year. I think it’s on the right track,” Greensboro coach Adam Gunn said. “They’re getting there and working their tails off for these kids. I hope it’s going to continue in the right direction because our goal every year when we leave Greensboro is to end up here and win a World Series.”

From meeting new people, trading currencies with other countries, seeing new styles of baseball and signing autographs for potentially future PONY Leaguers, there was no shortage of lifelong memories made in Marion last week.

“Baseball is a beautiful thing. It’s worldwide,” Trejo said. “For us to come together and play with these international teams, it’s a blessing.”