Colt World Series | Mexico's Falcon tops Marion's Menicucci in Home Run Derby

MARION – Rain delayed the opening events of the 2022 Colt World Series at Rent One Park, but the Home Run Derby that officially kicked off the action Friday morning allowed players to put on a show for the fans and their teammates.

Mexico’s Alesandro Falcon took home the top prize, hitting eight home runs in the first round and seven in the second. Before Falcon took his turn at the plate, the highest HR total had been three, so the 15-year-old from Mexico got everyone’s attention in a hurry.

Marion’s Mychael Menicucci came in second with six homers hit in the final round as the final hitter of the event.

“He set a number for me and I was just like ‘I got to do better,’” he said about Falcon’s impressive performance. “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for me but I had a fun time going out there and having the best time of my life.”

Menicucci did have one homer that went just foul, which would’ve been enough to tie him with Falcon in the finals.

“It hurts kind of, but it’s part of the game,” he said. “Baseball, there’s going to be ups and downs but, you know, that’s baseball and that’s life.

“As soon as I got to that groove, I was feeling good, great, wonderful. When I hit that one foul, it took a little toll on me, but as soon as I hit another one, I was back to thinking I’ve got this.”

While Falcon’s show was championship worthy, perhaps the best show was from Covina’s Austin Nguyen. Dawning an eye-black mustache that he joked had been growing for a few months, Nguyen didn’t enter the Derby with any expectations, but ended up putting three out of the park, much to the delight of his teammates.

“Honestly, it was kind of surprising because I didn’t think I could do it either. I just did it for my friends and wanted to put on a show for them,” he said. “I love Covina so much – they’ve been here for me and supported me all the way. I love that they posted it on Instagram because it’s that support.”

The diminutive Nguyen is the youngest player on the team and was easily the smallest competitor, but when he hit his first of the round, his teammates erupted in cheers.

“It gave me so much energy,” he said. “It got me so excited because, even though I didn’t think I was going to win, I had a great time because I didn’t think I was going to do anything special and I just love my teammates so much.”

After Falcon was done being mobbed by his teammates, Meniccui went over to the slugger to congratulate him and get his Snapchat, which is something he’s been doing a lot with the players he’s met from the international event.

“It’s really cool. I met wonderful players from every team. The players and coaches are wonderful,” Menicucci said. “We just love being around each other. Tonight, me and Germany are going to hang out at the hotel.”

The Colt World Series officially began play at noon on Friday and will run through Tuesday, Aug. 2.