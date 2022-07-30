Colt World Series | Southern Illinois falls to Covina in opener

MARION – The team representing Southern Illinois will find its path to a Colt World Series Championship to be even harder after falling 6-1 to the team out of Covina, California, on Saturday night.

Southern Illinois had a chance to get on the board first with the bases loaded but Matthew Cons entered the game in relief of Erick Felix and promptly struck out Drew Barrington to escape the jam. The Covina pitching proved to be too much for the Southern Illinois sticks all game, as the West Coast pitchers combined for 14 strike outs.

“A couple of mistakes aside, it probably should’ve been a 3-1 ballgame and then we’re in striking distance. But, at the end of the day, you strike out 14 times in seven innings, it’s tough, regardless of other mistakes, it’s tough to win a ballgame striking out that many times,” head coach Adam Crompton said after the game. “We just have to find a way where, I mean, there’s no bad pitching here. So we have to find a way to get it done at the plate.”

Southern Illinois left the bases loaded twice during the game, both times while it was still close. Crompton points to the great defense from the California representatives as well as some chances left on the table by his own hitters.

“We got runners on early in the innings and a couple of bunt opportunities that we missed and weren’t able to move the runners and then they made some great plays in the field,” he said. “The balls we got on, it’s still a 3-1 game and we hit a ball up the middle, thinking it’s going to score a run and the shortstop makes a heck of a play running it down. He covered a lot of ground.”

Despite his team’s miscues – SI recorded three errors on the night – Crompton knows that he faced a real good ball club in the Covina squad, but he also knows that he’s got some studs in his dugout too.

“These kids are used to having success. They aren’t used to going out and striking out two or three times. They’re elite players in the area,” he said. “Hats off to California. They threw some really good pitching at us. They’re a solid baseball team who does a lot of things right. Their pitching was even better than expected and boy when we left balls up, they hit it. They’ve got some guys who can swing it.”

Crompton is hoping that his team can put this loss in the rearview mirror as it prepares for its game Sunday morning.

“Baseball is a game of failure. So we let it wash, we get back in and fix a few minor things – tweaks on our swings, things like that,” he said. “We come out Sunday and, offensively, be ready to get after it. Hitting is contagious. We’ve just got to some guys swinging the bats and quit taking so many pitches and getting behind early. We want a more aggressive approach at the plate.”