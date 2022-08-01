Colt World Series | Southern Illinois falls to Texas in elimination game

MARION — The team representing Southern Illinois in the Colt World Series dug itself into another big hole early against Texas on Monday in an elimination game, but this time, Southern Illinois couldn’t manage to climb out of it, falling 7-4 to end its chances at the Colt World Series title.

“We had a tough time staying out of our own way today,” manager Adam Crompton said. “Eli (Maynor) came out and pitched a great game today, especially staying with it after a long first inning. Really, he shut them down for the most part after that. He pitched a great game, but it’s just tough to dig out of that hole.”

“That hole” was five unearned runs in the first inning that scored thanks to four errors. But, down big early after self-inflicted wounds is a place the host team has been all tournament long and it wasn’t something they were going to back down from this time, either.

“That was the message all game long in the dugout – we’re not out of it,” Crompton said. “The last two games, we fell behind early and battled back. That shows a lot of resolve and a lot of grit. We just couldn’t get over the hump today… They battled all tournament long and never gave up.”

Southern Illinois had chances to break a big inning open – a two-out rally in the third plated three runs and left a runner stranded on third and runners on second and third were stranded in the sixth after a run had scored – but they couldn’t quite string together big hits and big innings, going down in order the other three out of the final five innings.

While part of that is just part of the game of baseball, a bigger contributor was the outfield play of Texas. Balls that would’ve been home runs in some parks and extra bases against a lot of teams – including against Japan just a day earlier – were turned into highlight reel catches.

“They took away a lot of extra base hits. The center fielder running that ball down that was just smoked in the gap. Then another one taken away by the right fielder,” Crompton said. “They caught four balls that are hits most of the time, in most places against most teams. Their outfielders are very talented.

“The one to left center, I told Talon Nemeth, is a home run in a lot of parks and the center fielder runs it down and makes a heck of a catch.”

With the tournament now over for Southern Illinois, Crompton can look back on the week and still be proud of how his team played and happy knowing the experience his players were able to have.

“Absolutely fantastic experience for the kids. There were a lot of kids in the area who got to come out and play for all of Southern Illinois and represented themselves and their schools really well,” he said.

“I’m very proud of all of them and it’s just a great experience for them. How many times do you get to come out and play teams from Japan, Germany, Mexico, Texas? It’s not every day you can play teams like that.

“I feel like they got to learn what it’s like to compete day-in-day-out at that kind of level,” he continued. “Even though these kids live in the area and are great high school players at the varsity level, it’s not every day you get to see that kind of talent on the field.”