In Roger Kahn’s terrific book “Good Enough to Dream,” a story of the 1983 Utica Blue Sox that he owned, there’s a quote from manager Jim Gattis about the fear of every team holding a one-run lead in the late innings when a grounder is hit to a subpar defender.

“The ugly finder,” Gattis said without much mirth.

Well, this week wasn’t an ugly finder for me. It was more like the busy finder, which us sportswriters appreciate in the summer months when there simply isn’t much happening. Between the MLB draft and SIU’s hiring of a new radio announcer, stories fell into my lap faster than Cardinal fans’ trade proposals for Shohei Ohtani.

Anyway, to sum it all up, let’s dive into a fast-paced version of the random rants:

1. While the Saluki baseball team didn’t have the success it hoped for in 2023, they won in a sense off the field this week when they had two players picked in the draft for the first time in five years.

Outfielder Pier-Olivier Boucher got popped by the Atlanta Braves in the 10th round on Monday and pitcher Paul Bonzagni was picked in the 12th round by the Texas Rangers. For a program that had one player picked in the previous three years, this is a fairly big deal.

And the last time SIU had two players taken in the draft was when it was still a 40-round process. It’s been cut in half now since MLB’s terrible commissioner, Rob Manfred, downsized the minors a few years back in one of his multiple terrible decisions working against the sport he’s supposed to advocate for.

That means getting two players taken in a 20-round draft is a bigger deal, particularly for a mid-major like SIU. And as coach Lance Rhodes said, it can show future recruits that there is a path to organized baseball from Carbondale.

Boucher getting selected by the Braves is a tell that he might make it to the ATL one day. As their recent track record shows, they aren’t exactly ignorant when it comes to player development. Boucher has the tools – including power and speed – that can translate at the highest level.

Bonzagni is a hard thrower who played his first full season in a few years because of injuries and losing most of 2020 due to COVID-19. He certainly has the arm to make the jump. He just needs good health and development.

2. Luke Martin has the unenviable task of following legendary announcer Mike Reis to the SIU radio microphone. But the former Indiana State spieler, who was hired Friday to call football, men’s basketball and baseball, comes highly recommended.

He graduated from the same Ball State digital productions program that churned out former SIU women’s hoops announcer Connor Onion, who is getting good work these days for Big Ten Network and ESPN’s various iterations.

And Martin has the work ethic that made Reis one of the top game-callers in the country over the last 44 years. I’m thinking this could be the rare time when the guy who follows the legend carves out a good career of his own.

3. Finally, Cardinal fans need to remember one thing about Ohtani. He’s a free agent at season’s end. So unless the team can make him the $600 million, double-digit year offer it will take to sign him, giving up top prospects and everyday players for two months of Ohtani isn’t worth it.

Ohtani would bring star power to the mound and the plate but probably not enough to lift them out of the considerable hole they’ve already dug.