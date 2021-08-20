'Everything matters': A day in the life of the Miners

The meeting lasts perhaps 10 minutes. They know the hitters, know who needs to be kept off base and know who can’t hurt them. Cunningham and Nieto are on the same page in almost every instance.

Minshall asks Cunningham if they can shift on one hitter whose charts reveal he hits the ball to the opposite field almost all the time and he agrees. There are hitters that they believe they can double up on certain pitches in certain zones, but there are others who will make immediate adjustments.

Cunningham remembers one mistake from the game in Evansville, when they had a hitter set up for a slider. But he hung it and gave up a two-strike hit.

“Tonight,” Cunningham says to Nieto, “no more (crappy) sliders.”

Moments after that, the meeting breaks up. Time for Cunningham to see if he can avoid those crappy sliders.

‘The start we needed’

At 7:08 p.m., Cunningham throws the first pitch of the night to Evansville shortstop Andy DeJesus, a 91 mph fastball that clips the outside corner for a strike. On the fourth pitch of the night, the speedy DeJesus chops an infield single to the left side.