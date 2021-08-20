'Everything matters': A day in the life of the Miners

MARION – Everything matters.
It’s the slogan manager Mike Pinto has painted on the wall of the clubhouse, nearest the door where his players walk through to hit the field. That’s no accident.
“Baseball is a game of a lot of little details,” he said.
That’s why at 2:05 on Tuesday, five hours before the Miners open a critical series with the West Division-leading Evansville Otters, everyone on the roster is already at Rent One Park.
Hitting coach Tom Carcione is doing flip drills with a couple of hitters in the cage near the clubhouse. Pitching coach Eric Minshall is leading his charges in stretching exercises on the field.
“Some people think we show up right at 7 o’clock and play the game,” Pinto said. “But there’s a lot of work that goes into trying to win a game.”
That's true particularly near the end of the season, when every game is imbued with all the weight of the ones played before it. The first 72 games have weighed heavily on a team that formed back in May with Frontier League title dreams.
Southern Illinois enters this one at 38-34, 6 ½ games behind Evansville with only 24 games left. In a sport known for being timeless, time has become of the essence. The Miners either sweep the three-game series or face a near-impossible task to win the division.
Yet no matter whether the game has meaning or whether it’s simply to satisfy contractual obligations, the players have their rituals. And those rituals that they follow at 2:30 or 3 p.m. can determine whether they’re walking off the field with a win at 10 p.m.
“It’s easily a 12 to 13-hour day,” said Minshall under the hot sun in right-center field. “That’s professional baseball. We have a 7 o’clock game and I’m typically here at 12:30 or 1 o’clock. And I might be talking with a guy long after we finish a game. You can go until 1 or 2 a.m. some nights.”
‘Preparation leads to confidence’
The first game of a series is almost always a scene-setter. Even though the Miners have played the Otters 12 times already, there are still adjustments to be made. Scouting reports are prepared for the hitters on Evansville starter Braden Scott and the relievers they might see, while the pitchers are made aware of what does and doesn’t work with the Otter batters.
Pinto spent part of his Monday, the team’s standard off-day, working on charts to prepare for the series. They include information like what relievers have worked how many games over the last week, their pitch counts in those games and how often they have warmed up.
If a pitcher has warmed up two or three nights in a row, even if he doesn’t get in a game, the odds are they are getting the next game off.
“I’m not big on using a guy three nights in a row,” Pinto said. “They’ll tell you that they can go do it, but the stuff usually isn’t there. They just aren’t as effective.”
Going into this series, Southern Illinois is a man short in the bullpen because Ryan Miller is on the seven-day injured list. Four hours before first pitch, Pinto invites lefthander Kenny Pierson into his office to sign a contract.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Pierson, who displayed a live fastball and decent secondary pitches in a bullpen session just before signing, illustrates the 24/7/365 nature of this league.
“There’s always something to be done,” Pinto said.
Even for guys like Zac Westcott, a nine-game winner who has at times been this team’s best pitcher. With his next start coming up on Thursday night, Westcott throws around 30 to 40 pitches in what some call a touch-and-feel session.
Westcott works on his entire arsenal – fastball, curve, changeup – while Minshall stands behind him and to his left. After one changeup takes a hard dive at the plate, Minshall offers a one-word assessment.
“Gross,” he said. In baseball-speak, that’s high praise.
Moments after finishing his session with a fastball to the outside corner, Westcott addresses the importance of his work day.
“In my opinion, it’s all about finding a routine that works and sticking with it,” he said. “Come start day, it’s almost like you have boxes that you’re checking off and it instills confidence. Preparation leads to confidence.”
Westcott has plenty of it these days, having rolled to consecutive complete game wins. While the offense has collected 20 runs in those games, Westcott has also allowed only nine hits in those 18 innings.
“Every pitcher wants to finish what they start,” he said. “Rarely does that ever come about. It’s exciting; it’s exhilarating. There’s just something about getting the last out that’s exciting. You love to see the guys rush the field to congratulate you.”
‘Feel the ball hit a barrel’
The schedule has one addition to it on this day. Just before 3:30, players come out of the clubhouse behind the right field scoreboard with chairs under their arms. It’s team picture day, with fans getting this as a giveaway item before one of the weekend games with Schaumburg.
As the players scatter into groups for different pictures, Carcione talks about his teaching style. Like Minshall, he’s in his first season with the team. Both had to earn the trust of players before they could start imparting their wisdom.
“In anything, you have to build relationships,” Carcione said. “Once you do that, guys can start trusting you, making adjustments for you. If you want to come in and just start changing everybody, there might be some fight back on that.”
Carcione has been in these guys’ shoes before. He was a 10th-round pick of the Oakland Athletics out of Texas A&M in 1988, the same year the Dodgers selected a guy named Mike Piazza – in the 62nd round, and only after Piazza’s father famously asked manager Tommy Lasorda to do so as a favor.
Piazza belted 427 MLB homers and wound up in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Carcione played 10 years, rising as high as Double-A in the Oakland system and then switching to independent ball for his last five years as a player.
Carcione has coached and managed in college and pro baseball since 1999. He can remember when the Athletics’ organization didn’t even boast dedicated hitting coaches – “you’d get a rover from your organization that would show up for a week at a time and talk” – and now he coaches in an era where technology is king.
But Carcione brings a traditional feel to his job.
“I’m the old school guy,” Carcione said. “Flatten out your swing, keep your bat through the zone as long as you can. How many strikeouts do you see now? With the launch angle (philosophy), you have too many strikeouts.
“Launch angle is in and out. Whatever you were taught before, now you’re here. Be yourself and we’ll make adjustments off it.”
One of Carcione’s hitters is first baseman Luke Mangieri, in his first season with the team. Mangieri entered Thursday’s game batting .270 with eight homers and 39 RBI, as well as a team-high 36 walks. He has hit all over the lineup, even leading off in a few games.
Before heading out to the cage for batting practice, Mangieri was asked how vital pregame work is to his success.
“At this point in the season, it’s more important to get our bodies loose and take care of our legs more than anything,” he said. “At the start of the season, it’s more important to get your routine down and get confident.
“By now, we’ve played 72 games, so we know what our bodies need. You can’t just show up at 7 and expect to be ready to play. This is important to get loose and stretched out.”
Mangieri’s routine is established. He usually takes swings in the cage next to the clubhouse, grabs a snack before batting practice and then comes back to the locker room to begin a stretching period.
Then he’ll apply hot packs to keep his body loose, down a pregame meal, shower, tape up and then head back to the field.
Mangieri has the power to reach the fences, but prefers to use a more nuanced approach during batting practice.
“The most important thing is keeping my head on the ball,” he said. “I want to feel my hands. I know what my strengths are, and I know I can hit a home run if I want to in BP. But I want to hit line drives in the gaps, feel the ball hit the barrel.”
Other teammates don’t want the ball to hit a barrel. That’s why they meet about 75 minutes before the game to keep that was happening.
‘Deal every night’
Minshall brings starting pitcher Chase Cunningham and catcher Arturo Nieto into the coaches’ locker room for the nightly meeting where he discussed how to attack the Evansville hitters.
That has been no easy task for most pitchers in the league. The Otters have the league’s best record at this point because there are few places to catch a breath in their lineup. They average more than five runs per game.
They can hit with power, hit according to situations and aren’t afraid to work counts. If you bring anything less than your best command and stuff, you are probably going to have a hard time.
Cunningham is one pitcher who has the pitches, ability and mindset to shackle this team. He did it in his previous start on Aug. 12 in Evansville, allowing six hits and a run over seven innings. He wound up with a no-decision, but his 2.99 earned run average is more indicative of how he’s pitched than his 3-3 record.
“His expectation is to deal every night,” Minshall said. “The team believes in Chase Cunningham and the league knows who he is. He has an aura about him and that puts a lot of pressure on the other team.
“This guy throws heat, he has great secondary pitches and he puts pressure on the other team. And he gives our team confidence. We know we’ll get a good outing and if we score runs, we’re going to win this game.”
The meeting lasts perhaps 10 minutes. They know the hitters, know who needs to be kept off base and know who can’t hurt them. Cunningham and Nieto are on the same page in almost every instance.
Minshall asks Cunningham if they can shift on one hitter whose charts reveal he hits the ball to the opposite field almost all the time and he agrees. There are hitters that they believe they can double up on certain pitches in certain zones, but there are others who will make immediate adjustments.
Cunningham remembers one mistake from the game in Evansville, when they had a hitter set up for a slider. But he hung it and gave up a two-strike hit.
“Tonight,” Cunningham says to Nieto, “no more (crappy) sliders.”
Moments after that, the meeting breaks up. Time for Cunningham to see if he can avoid those crappy sliders.
‘The start we needed’
At 7:08 p.m., Cunningham throws the first pitch of the night to Evansville shortstop Andy DeJesus, a 91 mph fastball that clips the outside corner for a strike. On the fourth pitch of the night, the speedy DeJesus chops an infield single to the left side.
One of the three guys the Miners most wanted to keep off base is on first. So between pitches to Miles Gordon, Cunningham works to keep DeJesus close to first. The good news is that Gordon’s bouncer to Mangieri becomes a forceout, but the bad news is that an even faster runner is now at first.
So Cunningham has to divide attention between Gordon and Elijah MacNamee, the Otters’ best hitter. MacNamee is the man that Pinto and Minshall won’t give a chance to beat them in a late-game situation. A chopper to third eliminates Gordon at second and Cunningham fans powerful Riley Krane to end the inning.
Evansville might not realize it, but its best chance to get to Cunningham has passed.
“The bullpen is always different from the game,” he said. “The first inning, you’re going through a small adjustment period. You’re figuring out where the umpire is calling strikes. When you get to the second time through the order and you’re got your pitches going, then you can attack.”
While Cunningham is attacking, Southern Illinois hitters have their own problems with lefty Braden Scott. Said to use a slider as his wipeout pitch, Scott is instead getting most of his outs with mid 80s fastballs. He whiffs Ian Walters three times and gets Anthony Brocato twice, holding the Miners hitless in nine at-bats with runners in scoring position.
But it’s Nieto’s bat that carries the offense in this one. Nieto is in the lineup for his defense, so any offense they get from him is like finding an extra $20 in your pocket.
They cash in in the bottom of the second when Nieto, who worked on hitting curves during batting practice, drills a two-out liner to right-center. MacNamee takes a bad route on it and turns a single into an RBI double that gives Southern Illinois a 1-0 edge.
In the sixth, Nieto lays down a sacrifice bunt that moves Jared Mang to second. Bryant Flete chops a grounder at second baseman J.R. Davis, who clanks it for an error that scored Mang with the game’s final run.
“We had worked on bunting before batting practice the other day,” Pinto recalled. “Arturo put that down in a perfect spot. With plays like that and the safety squeeze, when you execute properly, they are indefensible.”
Cunningham, Blake Stelzer and Joey Pulido nurse that 2-0 lead to the finish line. At 9:50 p.m., Flete ranges down the right field line to cap a pop fly for the final out.
The work of the previous five hours enabled the Miners to play a clean 2-hour, 42-minute game for a much-needed win. It wasn’t perfect – they never got a hit with a man in scoring position – but it illustrated why they put in all that work before they play the games.
“Guys get their work in every day,” right fielder Nolan Earley says. “Guys have kept grinding so that we can win games.”
The late Cal Ripken, Sr., who managed and coached the Orioles for many years, once said that if you do all the little things right, you’ll never have a big thing to worry about.
On this night, that was the Miners in a nutshell. They gave Evansville no extra outs, their pitchers made no serious mistakes and the offense did just enough to score the necessary runs.
“That was the start to the series that we needed,” Pinto summed up.
It was the representation of the slogan on the clubhouse wall.
Everything matters.