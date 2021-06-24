Frontier League Baseball | Cunningham, Miners say I do to sweep

Finding the sweet spot in plate umpire Robert Davis’ strike zone, Cunningham whiffed 11, picking up at least one strikeout in every inning. Three of those were called third strikes, including one that painted the outside corner at the knees to Jose Rosario to strand two runners in the first.

Perhaps chapped at Davis’ insistence that he return to the batter’s box moments after fouling the previous pitch off his foot, Rosario threw his bat and slammed his helmet after the punchout. Davis responded by asking Rosario to exit, stage left.

Pinto said it was a matter of Cunningham getting through the first two innings.

“He’s one of those guys who maybe gets a little too amped up to start a game,” Pinto said. “He’s feeling for his stuff, and then he found it.”

By the time the umps made Rosario head for the visitors’ clubhouse in right-center field before the bottom of the second, the game was in the can. Southern Illinois (12-13) got to Greg Duncan (0-1) for two runs in its half of the first on RBI singles by Ian Walters and Jared Mang.

The Miners tacked on one last run in the third when Gianfranco Wawoe, making his return to the lineup after missing nearly three weeks with a groin injury, lofted a sacrifice fly to center that scored Yeltsin Gudino.