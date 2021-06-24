Frontier League Baseball | Cunningham, Miners say I do to sweep

MARION — One start and seven innings are admittedly a small sample size.
But if the nightcap of Wednesday night’s doubleheader is any indication, wedded life apparently agrees with Chase Cunningham.
The Miners’ ace righthander might have been at his sharpest over the last five innings of a 3-0, one-hit shutout of Gateway, needing just 57 pitches to record the last 15 outs and coming within one pitch of the team’s second no-hitter in eight days.
Justin Jones ambushed Cunningham’s first pitch of the top of the fifth for a ground-rule double that bounced over the left field fence. Aside from two early walks and an error, that’s all the punchless Grizzlies (8-17) managed off the 2019 Frontier League Pitcher of the Year.
“That was a repeat of his performance from 2019,” Southern Illinois manager Mike Pinto said.
Cunningham (1-0) pitched sporadically over the season’s first four weeks, making just three starts and working 19 innings. There was a good reason. He and his long-time girlfriend, Dena, were in the final stages of planning a wedding that happened on June 18 while the Miners were in Schaumburg.
The honeymoon was quick. Cunningham threw a bullpen on Sunday to prepare for this start. And after throwing an unusually high 45 pitches to get through two innings, Cunningham married a low 90s fastball with his typical pinpoint control.
Finding the sweet spot in plate umpire Robert Davis’ strike zone, Cunningham whiffed 11, picking up at least one strikeout in every inning. Three of those were called third strikes, including one that painted the outside corner at the knees to Jose Rosario to strand two runners in the first.
Perhaps chapped at Davis’ insistence that he return to the batter’s box moments after fouling the previous pitch off his foot, Rosario threw his bat and slammed his helmet after the punchout. Davis responded by asking Rosario to exit, stage left.
Pinto said it was a matter of Cunningham getting through the first two innings.
“He’s one of those guys who maybe gets a little too amped up to start a game,” Pinto said. “He’s feeling for his stuff, and then he found it.”
By the time the umps made Rosario head for the visitors’ clubhouse in right-center field before the bottom of the second, the game was in the can. Southern Illinois (12-13) got to Greg Duncan (0-1) for two runs in its half of the first on RBI singles by Ian Walters and Jared Mang.
The Miners tacked on one last run in the third when Gianfranco Wawoe, making his return to the lineup after missing nearly three weeks with a groin injury, lofted a sacrifice fly to center that scored Yeltsin Gudino.
Besides upping its winning streak to four straight, Southern Illinois celebrated more good news. It got Craig Massey (groin) and Wawoe off the injured list. Pinto started Massey in Wednesday night’s opener, which the Miners won after Nolan Earley belted the only bomb of the home run derby following the teams’ a 6-6 tie through eight innings.
The Miners’ newlywed pitcher helped the team say I do to its first doubleheader sweep of the year later.
“He got married on Friday, rolls in here and does this,” Pinto said. “That’s who Chase is.”