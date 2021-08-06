Frontier League Baseball | Miners' Brocato provides consistency, power

“We saw all the signs of this two years ago before he got hurt,” manager Mike Pinto said. “He drives the ball well.”

Brocato was at his best on July 29 in an 8-2 win over Schaumburg, when he came within a bad bounce off the artificial turf of completing a cycle. After doubling in the second inning, Brocato lined a two-run homer to left in the fourth to give Southern Illinois the lead for good.

An inning later, he helped the Miners break the game open with a two-run single that highlighted a six-run outburst. Needing a triple for the cycle in the seventh, Brocato ripped a liner to right-center that split the right fielder and center fielder perfectly.

The possessor of good speed, Brocato seemed like a good bet for a triple – until the ball took an extra-high bounce over the fence. His triple turned into a second double, forcing him to settle for a 4 for 4, 4 RBI game.

“Sometimes, the turf can work against you,” Pinto said. “We were really hoping he would get it.”

Brocato enjoyed a good college career at St. John’s, earning a spot on the 2017 All-Big East Conference first team after batting .317 with eight homers and 47 RBI. He posted a .950 OPS and helped the Red Storm reach the NCAA Tournament.