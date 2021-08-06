Frontier League Baseball | Miners' Brocato provides consistency, power

MARION — Anthony Brocato has turned into one of the Miners’ most consistent players.
The good news for Southern Illinois, which entered Friday night’s series opener with Joliet trailing Evansville by 6 ½ games in the West Division with 33 games left, is that Brocato says he hasn’t approached his peak yet.
“I feel like I can get a little bit hotter, and it’s on the way,” he said.
A lineup needing some power from the right-handed batter’s box has gotten it from Brocato. Going into Friday night, he’s batting .277 with seven homers and 40 RBI, good for second on the team behind Nolan Earley’s 42.
While Brocato has fanned a team-high 54 times, he’s also drawn 24 walks, giving him a solid OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of .815. That’s third on the team behind only Earley (.889) and rookie Ian Walters (.832).
The second-year pro hinted at this type of production in 2019. In his first dozen games, the New York native batted .400 with two homers and 10 RBI, adding a pair of doubles and triples to an impressive stat line.
Unfortunately for Brocato, he never got to his 13th game. A hip injury knocked him out for the season’s remainder, depriving the Miners of a potential difference-maker. They were knocked out of the playoffs in the season’s last week, an outcome that a healthy Brocato might have changed.
“We saw all the signs of this two years ago before he got hurt,” manager Mike Pinto said. “He drives the ball well.”
Brocato was at his best on July 29 in an 8-2 win over Schaumburg, when he came within a bad bounce off the artificial turf of completing a cycle. After doubling in the second inning, Brocato lined a two-run homer to left in the fourth to give Southern Illinois the lead for good.
An inning later, he helped the Miners break the game open with a two-run single that highlighted a six-run outburst. Needing a triple for the cycle in the seventh, Brocato ripped a liner to right-center that split the right fielder and center fielder perfectly.
The possessor of good speed, Brocato seemed like a good bet for a triple – until the ball took an extra-high bounce over the fence. His triple turned into a second double, forcing him to settle for a 4 for 4, 4 RBI game.
“Sometimes, the turf can work against you,” Pinto said. “We were really hoping he would get it.”
Brocato enjoyed a good college career at St. John’s, earning a spot on the 2017 All-Big East Conference first team after batting .317 with eight homers and 47 RBI. He posted a .950 OPS and helped the Red Storm reach the NCAA Tournament.
While his average dropped all the way to .244 as a senior, Brocato mashed 11 homers and drove in 38 runs. In his final college at-bat, Brocato belted a three-run homer in an NCAA regional at Clemson, giving him the most homers for a St. John’s player in a season since Jeremy Baltz cracked a school-record 24 in 2010.
Like a lot of Frontier League players, Brocato was forced to sit out all of 2020 because of COVID-19, which wiped out all but a handful of minor league seasons. It took him a little time to get his swing going.
But with four at-bats a night, Brocato has become the kind of consistent run-producer Pinto thought he could. And like Earley, he’s adopted a “less is more” philosophy for his at-bats.
“Just trying to keep it simple,” Brocato said. “Just trying to see it deep and put a good swing on it every time. I’m not trying to do too much; I’m just trying to hit it as hard as I can. Just relax and do the best I can.”
And as the stats reveals, Brocato’s best has been pretty good.