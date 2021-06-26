Frontier League Baseball | Miners' Walters walks off Otters in 9th

After suffering a 14-4 stomping in Friday night’s series opener, the Miners needed two things: A bounceback start from veteran lefty Gunnar Kines and some early offense.

They got both, establishing a 2-0 first inning lead with the help of an extra out from an Evansville defense that delivered a spate of outstanding plays the night before. Shortstop Andy DeJesus got to Craig Massey’s bouncer up the middle and then juggled it for a leadoff error.

Yeltsin Gudino singled Massey to second and both runners moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch. With one out, Gianfranco Wawoe’s groundout to short scored Massey. Nolan Earley provided the second run by lashing an RBI single to center.

Coming off a six-run, one-inning outing on June 20 at Schaumburg, it was predictable that Kines, a mainstay of the Boomers’ rotation for more than three years, would author a good start. And that’s exactly what he did against the league’s top-hitting team.

Relying mostly on a fastball and changeup, Kines was able to keep the Otters and their .286 team average from doing damage, except for the fourth inning. There, Elijah MacNamee followed up with a no-doubt two-run clout into the trees behind the left field fence, giving him six RBI on the series.