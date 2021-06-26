Frontier League Baseball | Miners' Walters walks off Otters in 9th

MARION — Ian Walters continues to be the most pleasant surprise among the Miners’ rookie class.
The former SIU star walked off West Division leader Evansville Saturday night with a one-out double in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving Southern Illinois a 3-2 win at Rent One Park.
Nolan Earley led off the inning by coaxing a walk from Taylor Wright (0-1), who hadn’t yielded a run in eight innings and seven outings. After Jared Mang bunted Earley to second, Walters jumped on a 1-1 pitch over the plate’s heart and raked it off the bottom of the right-center field fence.
“The lesson is you always want that last at-bat,” Miners manager Mike Pinto said of Walters, who was 0 for 2 with a walk before the ninth inning. “The day could have gone horribly wrong, but he instead turned it into a good day and a win.”
Walters, who signed with the club earlier this month after finishing his Saluki career on May 29, is hitting .315 and is tied for the team lead in RBI with 16.
Joey Pulido (1-1) earned the win after extricating himself from a two-on, no-out jam in the ninth after the Otters (20-8) weren’t able to get a bunt down. Christopher Pujols swung away at an 0-2 pitch and bounced into a 6-4-3 double play, followed by a flyout from pinch-hitter John Schultz.
That led to the rally that got Southern Illinois back to the .500 mark at 14-14 and gave it a chance for a series win Sunday at 5:05 p.m.
After suffering a 14-4 stomping in Friday night’s series opener, the Miners needed two things: A bounceback start from veteran lefty Gunnar Kines and some early offense.
They got both, establishing a 2-0 first inning lead with the help of an extra out from an Evansville defense that delivered a spate of outstanding plays the night before. Shortstop Andy DeJesus got to Craig Massey’s bouncer up the middle and then juggled it for a leadoff error.
Yeltsin Gudino singled Massey to second and both runners moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch. With one out, Gianfranco Wawoe’s groundout to short scored Massey. Nolan Earley provided the second run by lashing an RBI single to center.
Coming off a six-run, one-inning outing on June 20 at Schaumburg, it was predictable that Kines, a mainstay of the Boomers’ rotation for more than three years, would author a good start. And that’s exactly what he did against the league’s top-hitting team.
Relying mostly on a fastball and changeup, Kines was able to keep the Otters and their .286 team average from doing damage, except for the fourth inning. There, Elijah MacNamee followed up with a no-doubt two-run clout into the trees behind the left field fence, giving him six RBI on the series.
That was it for the Evansville attack against Kines. He lasted six innings and 102 pitches, permitting five hits and two runs with a walk and six strikeouts. His last whiff of Krane in the fifth moved Kines into a tie for eighth place in Frontier League history. Kines retired nine of the last 10 men he faced, delivering his only 1-2-3 inning of the evening in his last.
“He’s one of those guys that when you manage against him, you always feel like you’re going to get him,” Pinto said. “Then you look up and he’s coming off the mound after six innings, and you don’t do much against him. I’ve been on the other side of that before.”
But Kines settled for a no-decision, in part because the Southern Illinois bats couldn’t add on to an early advantage. Ian Walters walked and Marshall Rich singled to open the second, but Anthony Brocato was jammed by a Ryan O’Reilly fastball and bounced into a 1-6-3 double play, followed by Massey’s groundout to short.
In the fourth, Jared Mang rifled a ground-rule double to right-center with one out and Rich drew a two-out walk. However, Brocato fanned on O’Reilly’s 74th and final pitch of the game to end the threat.
The Miners’ next baserunner came with two outs in the bottom of the eighth on a single by Luke Mangieri. Otter relievers Samson Abernathy and Tyler Spring retired 12 of the 13 men they faced, Spring extending his season-opening streak of scoreless innings to 20 2/3.
But Southern Illinois’ bullpen matched Evansville’s after Kines departed. Blake Stelzer and Ryan Miller each worked scoreless innings to tee up Pulido for his great escape.