Frontier League Baseball | Otters pull plug on Miners in rout

MARION — Talk about pulling the plug on the season’s largest home crowd.
The Miners’ five-game winning streak ended with an emphatic thud Friday night when West Division leader Evansville established a 13-0 fifth inning lead en route to a 14-4 blowout at Rent One Park.
A total of 2,693 fans, attracted by SIU Alumni Night and postgame fireworks, watched the Otters (20-7) touch off a series of missiles. Several of their 15 hits left vapor trails coming off the bat, including a towering grand slam in the fifth by J.R. Davis off newcomer Alex Brinkman.
“There really isn’t much to analyze about this game,” Miners manager Mike Pinto said. “We just got our butts kicked.”
Michael Austin (1-2) simply didn’t have it in his first home start for Southern Illinois. The Evansville offense entered the night hitting .283 as a team and averaging just over six runs per game. It looked like an attractive matchup, since Austin fired a no-hitter in his first Miners start June 15 at Lake Erie and entered with an earned run average of 0.46.
The Otters bruised him for three two-out hits and two runs in the top of the first. Elijah MacNamee laced a single up the middle with a 1-2 count that scored J.R. Davis and Riley Krane. The same trio, who are the 3-4-5 hitters in their lineup, were involved heavily in other big innings.
In the third, when Evansville effectively decided the outcome with four runs, Krane stroked an RBI single to right that made it 3-0. MacNamee followed with a two-run triple to the left-center field fence and Bryce Denton tacked on a run-scoring double to the left field fence with two outs.
Pinto tried his best to get Austin through the fourth, but finally had to bring the hook with him after 3 2/3 innings. Austin surrendered 10 hits and nine runs, seven of which were earned. He walked three and fanned five.
The culprits in the fourth were familiar. Krane lofted a sacrifice fly to center, while Dakota Phillips added an RBI single and MacNamee scored on a wild pitch that skittered perhaps 25 feet to the left of catcher John Cable.
Brinkman, who was added to the roster Thursday when starter Chase Cunningham landed on the 7-day injured list, displayed a 96 mph fastball but also issued two walks and needed 57 pitches to meander through 2 1/3 innings.
“He showed a live arm,” Pinto said of Brinkman, “but I’m sure he also had a little bit of nerves since it was his first pro game.”
Meanwhile, Otters righthander Polo Portela (3-0) sailed through the first five innings. He permitted just two hits, including Anthony Brocato’s two-out RBI single in the fifth. But the Miners (13-14) solved Portela in the sixth for three runs on four hits to make the final margin a bit more respectable.
Pinch-hitter Ryan Stacy and Nolan Earley collected consecutive run-scoring doubles, while Ian Walters contributed an RBI single. Portela ceded six hits and four runs over six innings and 109 pitches, walking two and whiffing six.
Earley also pitched the ninth inning, wild-pitching a run home and narrowly avoiding injury when pinch-hitter Josh Henderson lined an infield single that came dangerously close to his groin. But Pinto appreciated Earley’s willingness to save a bullpen arm.
“He did it last Friday at Schaumburg,” said Pinto of a 12-0 loss, “and it put us in position to save an arm and helped us win the series.”
Southern Illinois tries to even the series Saturday night at 6:05 with lefty Gunnar Kines (0-1, 5.17) going to the mound against an Evansville pitcher to be determined.