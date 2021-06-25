Frontier League Baseball | Otters pull plug on Miners in rout

In the third, when Evansville effectively decided the outcome with four runs, Krane stroked an RBI single to right that made it 3-0. MacNamee followed with a two-run triple to the left-center field fence and Bryce Denton tacked on a run-scoring double to the left field fence with two outs.

Pinto tried his best to get Austin through the fourth, but finally had to bring the hook with him after 3 2/3 innings. Austin surrendered 10 hits and nine runs, seven of which were earned. He walked three and fanned five.

The culprits in the fourth were familiar. Krane lofted a sacrifice fly to center, while Dakota Phillips added an RBI single and MacNamee scored on a wild pitch that skittered perhaps 25 feet to the left of catcher John Cable.

Brinkman, who was added to the roster Thursday when starter Chase Cunningham landed on the 7-day injured list, displayed a 96 mph fastball but also issued two walks and needed 57 pitches to meander through 2 1/3 innings.

“He showed a live arm,” Pinto said of Brinkman, “but I’m sure he also had a little bit of nerves since it was his first pro game.”