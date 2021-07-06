Frontier League Baseball | 'Ridiculous' loss drops Miners under .500

MARION — Former Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Parcells once said that you are what your record says you are.

In so many words after Tuesday night’s frustrating 3-2 loss to Gateway at Rent One Park, Miners manager Mike Pinto agreed.

“Ridiculous,” he said. “Our inability to get runners home from third has been the story all year. Bad strikeouts, ugly strikeouts. We have to know what our job is in those situations and do it. We aren’t learning and adjusting.”

In falling to 18-19, Southern Illinois managed four hits off five pitchers. And it wasn’t like it was facing the Dodgers or Padres, either. The Grizzlies (15-22) entered the game with a team earned run average of 4.72, but have taken three straight from the Miners, yielding just four runs in the process.

Southern Illinois stranded nine runners in the last seven innings, six in scoring position. The last of the 10th encapsulated why Pinto was so steamed after the game.

After Justin Jones punched a one-out RBI single to right-center in Gateway’s half of the 10th off Joey Pulido (1-2), the Miners had a chance to equalize or win against closer Geoffrey Bramblett with Carson Bartels placed at second.