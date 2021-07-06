Frontier League Baseball | 'Ridiculous' loss drops Miners under .500

MARION — Former Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Parcells once said that you are what your record says you are.
In so many words after Tuesday night’s frustrating 3-2 loss to Gateway at Rent One Park, Miners manager Mike Pinto agreed.
“Ridiculous,” he said. “Our inability to get runners home from third has been the story all year. Bad strikeouts, ugly strikeouts. We have to know what our job is in those situations and do it. We aren’t learning and adjusting.”
In falling to 18-19, Southern Illinois managed four hits off five pitchers. And it wasn’t like it was facing the Dodgers or Padres, either. The Grizzlies (15-22) entered the game with a team earned run average of 4.72, but have taken three straight from the Miners, yielding just four runs in the process.
Southern Illinois stranded nine runners in the last seven innings, six in scoring position. The last of the 10th encapsulated why Pinto was so steamed after the game.
After Justin Jones punched a one-out RBI single to right-center in Gateway’s half of the 10th off Joey Pulido (1-2), the Miners had a chance to equalize or win against closer Geoffrey Bramblett with Carson Bartels placed at second.
They invested an out in advancing Bartels to third as Yeltsin Gudino laid down a sacrifice bunt. With the infield in and Nolan Earley hitting, Bramblett got ahead 0-2, then froze him with a 90 mph fastball that nicked the inside corner for the second out.
Gianfranco Wawoe worked the count to 2-2, but couldn’t hold back on a slider in the turf. An appeal to the first base umpire produced a raised fist.
Game over, drive home safely, wonder what might have been.
“Until we figure it out,” said Pinto of the art of driving in runners from third, “we can’t put together a run.”
The Miners’ Michael Austin and Gateway’s Christian Camacho wasted no time putting their stamp on this game. Each rolled through a 1-2-3 first inning on 10 pitches and neither wavered much after that.
Austin experienced one hiccup to start the fourth. His 0-1 pitch to Chase Vallot missed over the plate’s middle. Vallot didn’t miss, drilling a homer that soared well over the 375-foot marker in right-center, landing near the miniature golf course.
Meanwhile, Camacho cruised through the first four innings without allowing a hit. His walk and a dropped pop-up by Vallot on a ball that traveled all of 45 feet down the first base line gave Southern Illinois a chance to score in the fourth. But Ian Walters fouled out with runners at second and third to quash the threat.
Jared Mang doubled down the left field line to start the fifth, but the Miners weren’t able to cash him in. They finally got to Camacho in the sixth, but even the tying run was tinged with a bit of frustration.
Bartels legged out a hustle double to right-center and Gudino looped a single to left, followed by an Earley walk that filled the sacks with no outs. Wawoe’s towering fly ball to left was deep enough to score Bartels, but Camacho picked up strikeouts of Walters and Mang, turning a potential crooked number into just one run.
The Grizzlies knocked out Austin in the seventh. Dustin Woodcock drew a one-out walk, stole second and rode home on Nick Rotola’s single to center. Austin worked 6 1/3 solid innings, yielding five hits and two runs with one walk and six strikeouts.
The good news for Southern Illinois was that Camacho didn’t go out for the seventh after a 95-pitch effort on a hot, humid night. He ceded only three hits and a run, walking two and whiffing seven.
Former Miner Cody Thompson entered and coughed up the lead on his second pitch. Luke Mangieri jumped on a fastball and belted a solo shot into the Miners’ bullpen, his team-high fifth homer of the year. It broke a 1 for 16 slump.
Southern Illinois could have taken the lead in the eighth, but Mang’s flyout to center stranded men at first and second to end the inning.
The series’ middle game is Wednesday night at 7:05. The Miners send Kaleb Schmidt (4-0, 1.89) to the mound against Drew Clavenna (2-0, 0.90).