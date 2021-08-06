Frontier League Baseball | Slammers take down Miners

MARION — There is no defense for a walk.
On an evening where the Miners appeared to be a heavy favorite with Chase Cunningham pitching against the Frontier League’s worst team, they did more than enough to tilt the playing field in Joliet’s direction.
Five pitchers combined to issue 10 walks and hit a batter, leading to half of the Slammers’ output in a 14-11 decision at Rent One Park.
Tyler Brown’s three walks to start the ninth and Ryan Miller’s hit batter added up to four of Joliet’s six runs in the inning, capped by Brylie Ware’s three-run rocket over the left field fence that turned a one-run game into a 14-7 contest.
Southern Illinois (33-31) reached closer Trevor Charpie for four runs in its half of the ninth, including Luke Mangieri’s second triple of the game. It got the tying run to the on-deck circle before Charpie fanned Jared Mang to end the 3-hour, 21-minute slugfest.
Cunningham (3-3) permitted a season-high 10 hits and six runs in five innings, walking three and whiffing three. The bullpen was even worse, ceding eight runs in its four innings.
Logan Dubbe (3-3) picked up the win despite yielding six hits and four runs, three earned, over five innings with no walks and four strikeouts. Three Slammer pitchers allowed 16 hits, but didn’t issue a walk.
With Cunningham on the mound, the Miners figured to get a well-pitched game. Factor in that he was facing the team with the league’s lowest batting average (.230) that entered averaging only 3.7 runs per game, and a long, successful outing seemed likely.
Joliet had different ideas of justice. After Scott Holzwasser lined out on the game’s second pitch, the next five hitters reached base. That included RBI singles by Braxton Davidson and Brian Parriera that put Southern Illinois in a 2-0 hole.
Davidson made it 3-0 in the third when he crushed a 2-2 pitch over the center field wall, just to the left of the 400-foot mark, for his 12th homer of the year.
Good baserunning got the Miners on the board in the third as Jarrod Watkins scored from third on a sacrifice fly to shortstop, of all things. Mangieri’s pop fly to shallow center was secured by a tumbling Holzwasser, but Watkins alertly tagged up and came home without a throw.
However, Southern Illinois didn’t derive much of a spark from that play. Joliet (23-40) touched Cunningham for three two-out runs in the fifth, thanks to Patrick Causa’s single to left-center and the first of Lane Baremore’s two-run singles to center.
But the Miners rallied in their half of the fifth. Mang tripled to the fence in left-center to plate Watkins, then scored on Arturo Nieto’s single up the middle. Earley beat out an infield hit with two outs that scored Nieto from second as the ball bounced away from the first baseman.
Baremore made it 8-4 in the seventh when he cashed in a pair of one-out walks from Blake Stelzer, lining his second two-run single to center. It was just the second hit Stelzer allowed at home in 14 innings.
Back came Southern Illinois in its half of the seventh, again thanks to the triple. Mangieri ripped one to left-center that plated Nieto, then came home on Earley’s infield out.
Anthony Brocato sliced the deficit to 8-7 in the last of the eighth with his eighth homer of the year, but that was as close as the Miners got. They now trail West Division leader Evansville by 7 ½ games with 32 games remaining.
The series continues at 6:05 Saturday night when Southern Illinois sends Zac Westcott (7-3, 3.39) to the mound against Cam Aufderheide (0-7, 4.49).