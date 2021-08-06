Frontier League Baseball | Slammers take down Miners

With Cunningham on the mound, the Miners figured to get a well-pitched game. Factor in that he was facing the team with the league’s lowest batting average (.230) that entered averaging only 3.7 runs per game, and a long, successful outing seemed likely.

Joliet had different ideas of justice. After Scott Holzwasser lined out on the game’s second pitch, the next five hitters reached base. That included RBI singles by Braxton Davidson and Brian Parriera that put Southern Illinois in a 2-0 hole.

Davidson made it 3-0 in the third when he crushed a 2-2 pitch over the center field wall, just to the left of the 400-foot mark, for his 12th homer of the year.

Good baserunning got the Miners on the board in the third as Jarrod Watkins scored from third on a sacrifice fly to shortstop, of all things. Mangieri’s pop fly to shallow center was secured by a tumbling Holzwasser, but Watkins alertly tagged up and came home without a throw.

However, Southern Illinois didn’t derive much of a spark from that play. Joliet (23-40) touched Cunningham for three two-out runs in the fifth, thanks to Patrick Causa’s single to left-center and the first of Lane Baremore’s two-run singles to center.