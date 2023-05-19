CARTERVILLE - Eli Maynor drove in three runs, including the game-winner in the sixth and James Cravens came in to pitch two shutout innings to lead Du Quoin to a 4-3 come-from-behind win over Murphysboro in the Class 2A Carterville baseball regional semifinals held at Lions Field Thursday afternoon.

“Too close for me - I’m getting too old for that,” said Du Quoin coach Tim Davis. “Cravens has been throwing well his last couple starts. He’s a good pitcher and he’s finally gotten healthy. Maynor pitched well, but he made one mistake giving up a double in the gap on a ball up and that was a sign of fatigue. He also had a big day at the plate. He deserved that because he hasn’t necessarily struggled at the plate, but he’s hit some balls that have been caught.”

Du Quoin (23-12) will play Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher (26-8) for the regional championship Saturday at 11 a.m. Last year the Indians won their first regional title since 2015 and advanced to the sectional title game while the Tornadoes were eliminated in the regional semifinals.

Murphysboro finished the season with a 19-11 record for its best win total since 2016 when the team finished fourth at state with 21 wins in Coach Andy Winters first year at the helm.

“They hit two balls on the infield that I don’t know how you can defend either of those,” Winters said. “Nothing we did wrong. It was just an unfortunate break at an unfortunate time. Our kids did everything we asked them to do.”

Maynor went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs. The junior pitcher/third baseman came into the game with a .235 batting average with 10 RBIs and 16 hits for the season.

“This was my best game at the plate all season,” Maynor said. “I haven’t been hitting good all season, but I got hot at the right time like coach says.”

After Murphysboro scored three runs in the fifth inning, Cravens made his first relief appearance of the season. In the top of the sixth, he had two strikeouts and a line drive to center.

“Coach told me I might get to come in, so I was excited to do it and ready and pumped from the start,” Cravens said. “I couldn’t get my changeup to work, so it stuck to my fastball and curveball. I was throwing fastball inside and curveball backdoor.”

Luke Bauman led off the bottom of the sixth, beating out a chinker that traveled just 10 feet to the right of the Red Devils starting pitcher Matthew Kennedy.

After Bauman advanced to second on a ground out to third, he was joined on base by Aiden Bradley, then walked by Kennedy on a 3-2 pitch. With Morgan at the plate, Kennedy’s second pitch got away from the catcher allowing the runner to advance to third and second.

Morgan then hit the next pitch to second base for the second out, which allowed Bauman to score from third to tie the game. Maynor came up with Bradley at third and beat out a high hopper to third to drive in the winning run.

“I kept running and moving and I was safe,” Maynor said. “We’ve been making comebacks all season long, so I think we’ve been underrated.”

Cravens (6-0) returned for the seventh inning again and set down the side in order on 14 pitches with two more strikeouts and fly ball to right.

Maynor held the Red Devils scoreless for the first four innings, scattering five hits and pitching around two errors and his own balk, stranding two runners at third and two more at second.

Maynor gave himself a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a two-out line drive past the shortstop to score Luke Bauman, who led off the inning with a hopper past the third baseman. Maynor only had a chance to drive in the run after Kennedy hit Gavin Morgan on a 0-1 pitch.

The same scenario happened in the fourth inning to give Maynor and the Indians a 2-0 lead. Gage Green got the ball rolling with a two-hopper that handcuffed the third baseman allowing him to reach first base.

One out later, Kennedy hit Morgan again, except this time on a 1-2 pitch. Maynor then golfed Kennedy’s first pitch past the shortstop to drive in Green.

With the temperature consistently above 85 for most of the game, Maynor took to the mound in the fifth after throwing 54 pitches. He started striking out the leadoff batter, but Grayson Guthman hit a bouncer past the shortstop before the junior right-hander issued his first walk to put runners at first and second.

Sam Herring, who had grounded out to third and hit into a fielders’ choice in this first two at-bats, came up and smacked an 0-2 pitch off the wall in left center for a double to clear the bases to tie the game.

One out later, Herring was still at second and was joined on base by Drew Caldwell when Maynor walked him on four pitches and Corbin Compardo made him pay with a bouncer past the shortstop to score Herring and give Murphysboro the lead 3-2.

“I was getting real tired, but I gutted it out and we got through the inning,” Maynor said.