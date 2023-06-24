HARRISBURG – In the previous 37 times the Southern Illinois Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Classic was played, the South Seven Conference has never been on the winning side no matter which other conferences it was combined with, but behind the pitching and hitting of the five players from the conference championship Mount Vernon Rams, the Black Diamond/South 7/Midland Trail All-Stars beat the River-to-River/Greater Egyptian/South Egyptian All-Stars, 7-5, in the 38th annual S.I.B.C.A. Senior All-Star Classic played on Jay Thompson Field Saturday morning.

The BD/S7/MT All-Stars jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first against Murphysboro’s Matthew Kennedy. Brock Shelf from Waltonville/Sesser-Valier led off with a bloop single to right. After Shelf stole second, Kennedy then walked Shelf’s high school teammate Tyler Hammond before getting the first out on a strikeout.

Eli Dyer from Carbondale hit Kennedy’s second pitch on a rope to left field to clear the bases and ended up at second when the ball scooted past the left fielder. One out later, with Dyer at third, Eli Duke from Flora hit a bouncer that short-hopped the third baseman for an error to score Dyer

After Shelf returned to the basepaths as a courtesy runner for Duke and stole second, Flora’s Rayce Giddens followed with a base hit to put runners at the corners and John McGee, also from Flora, drove Shelf in on a line drive to centerfield.

Charlie Houle was the first pitcher for the BD/S7/MT All-Stars and the right-hander struck out the side, swinging in the bottom of the first on 17 pitches. He struck out the leadoff batter on three pitches, the second batter on five pitches and after issuing a walk, struck out the fourth batter on four pitches to become the winning pitcher.

“It was fun to see the guys again on both sides of the ball,” Houle said. “I threw a decent inning. I mixed it up a bit. The first strikeout was on an off-speed of some kind and I think the other two were on fastballs. Even though I was officially the winning pitcher, this (historic) win was more on the offense. Getting the win is more lucky than anything else.”

The RTR/GE/SE All-Stars cut into the lead with a run in the bottom of the fourth on a wild pitch on a dropped third strike.

Tyler Kemp from Mount Vernon drove in what was at the time three insurance runs in the top of the seventh, but by the end of the ninth inning turned into the game-winning runs.

“Whatever we needed to help team to win—we needed the runs to get in for sure,” Kemp said.

Owen Cornett was the seventh pitcher for the RTR/GE/SE All-Stars, and the Du Quoin right-hander hit McGee on his first pitch and walked Goreville’s Dawson Cloud on a 3-2 pitch to put runners at first and second with no outs.

One out later, Cornett hit Hamilton County’s Brier Eck to load the bases with one out. Cornett got the second out on a strikeout to bring Kemp to the plate and the right-handed batter smacked Cornett’s first pitch past the left fielder to the wall for a bases-clearing double to up the lead to a comfortable lead of 7-1.

“I think he threw me a knuckleball,” Kemp said. “I can’t say I’m a knuckleball hitter – I just hit the ball, I guess. I didn’t know that the South Seven had never won this game, so it was pretty awesome to help out. Playing the all-star game is definitely a good moment – a good opportunity – to keep wearing a Mount Vernon jersey. I enjoy playing for the Rams and will miss it a lot.”

However, the RTR/GE/SE All-Stars came right back, scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh on another wild pitch on a dropped third strike. Two runs in the bottom of the eighth on a one-out base hit by Preston King, from West Frankfort, followed a home run by his high school teammate, Jack Hogg, to cut the lead to 7-4.

The ninth pitcher for the RTR/GE/SE All-Stars – Hayden Ralls from Anna-Jonesboro – stranded a leadoff double by Salem’s Josh Powless at third in the top of the ninth. McGee took the mound for the BD/S7/MT All-Stars as their ninth pitcher with Flora’s Eli Duke behind the plate for his fourth inning of work after catching the first, fourth and fifth innings previously.

McGee hit the first batter, Donte Miner from Murphysboro, and like the old axiom says, “if you allow the leadoff batter to reach, more often than not, he will score” and score Miner did by stealing second, advancing to third on a ground out to third and scoring on a ground out to short.

McGee put the historic win into the books by getting the final out on a fly ball to right on a 2-2 pitch after getting ahead of Herrin’s Fox Connor 0-2.

The winners of the Keith Warren Scholarship Award of $300 were Drew Smith from Anna-Jonesboro and Caden Clark from Johnston City.