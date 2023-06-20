WEST FRANKFORT — Jacob Kinsman’s first year playing American Legion Baseball with the Orient Express Post 1961 couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. The recently graduated Benton Ranger came within three outs of pitching a perfect game on day four of the 2023 American Legion District 25 season.

“You start out with a no-hitter is pretty special,” Kinsman said. “Then you go 1-for-2 at the plate and you think this game is pretty easy.”

Kinsman started his love for baseball early with the help of a family member and it’s been a constant part of his life ever since.

“My grandpa taught me the game when I was 3-years-old - he was asked to sign a contract with the Houston Astros when he was 19 years old,” Kinsman said. “I’ve thrown two or three perfect games when I was little. I used to throw really hard when I was little compared to other kids. When I got older they kind of caught up to me. While I haven’t pitched any perfect games in high school, I did throw one no-hitter my sophomore year.”

Kinsman was coming off a stellar senior season with the Rangers leading the team in hitting with a .467 batting average, a .922 slugging percentage, a .545 on base percentage, 37 RBIs, nine home runs and 14 doubles. In 90 at-bats he only struck out 13 times.

“After my high school season, I must say hitting is what I’m best at,” Kinsman said.

On the mound, Kinsman made nine starts, posting a 3-2 record with a 4.29 ERA. He pitched 32.2 innings with an excellent strikeout to walk ratio of 31 to 12.

“Me, Landon Croslin and Chase Rubenacker were the three starting pitchers,” Kinsman said.

Thursday night the Orient Express beat Highland, 6-1, with Kinsman playing third and going 1-for-3 with a double and a RBI. Croslin was the starter pitching the first six innings giving up one run on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

After the Express opened the season on the road with a 12-0 win over Carrier Mills Post 364 with Kinsman playing third, Orient traveled west to play Murphysboro Post 127 at venerable Riverside Park on June 8 with Kinsman taking his turn on the mound.

“When I warmed up against Murphysboro, I was feeling better than I normally do,” Kinsman said. “My arm felt good and my shoulder wasn’t hurting, so I knew it was going to be a good night. It was the first time I’ve ever pitched at Riverside. It’s a pretty unique place. I liked it.”

Kinsman set down the side in order in the first inning, but it took a good fielding play to achieve it.

“The first inning they hit me pretty well with my centerfielder Preston King catching one in the left center gap,” Kinsman said.

Kinsman had two strikeouts in the 1-2-3 second inning followed by a strikeout and two ground outs in both the third and the fourth innings.

“In the fifth I started out 3-0 and knew I had to throw a strike, but I just missed the spot to walk the first guy,” Kinsman said.

The older-than-dirt baseball axiom flatly states "leadoff walks always score,” but Kinsman's case was an exception.

“We got a ground ball to get the runner out at second, but the kid beat the throw to first base,” Kinsman said. “We then rolled a double play after that to win the game off the run rule. I kind of knew in the back of my head that I was perfect going into the last inning, so it kind of really got to me (when I walked that guy). After it was over, I was thinking I just threw a no-hitter for the first time in three years. That’s something special you don’t have every day.”

In high school ball, Kinsman could be said to have a connection with the legendary Lou Gehrig, who was nicknamed the Iron Horse for his then-record of 2,130 consecutive games played that started when Yankee stalwart Wally Pipp took himself out of the lineup and never got his job back. The rest was history.

“My freshman year was canceled because of COVID and I didn’t start my first two games as a sophomore and then we had a player get hurt and I didn’t miss a game after that,” Kinsman said. “I started every game ever since then (82 games)."

Kinsman also played fullback and linebacker for the football team and has signed to play McKendree University in the fall.

“I’m going to play baseball at McKendree,” Kinsman said. “I’m going to start out as a third baseman, hitter and pitcher and see if that takes me anywhere. I signed with them because it felt like home. When I was up there last week and I looked out the window I could see a tractor going by. It felt like Benton. I will be studying chemistry. I want to be a dentist.”