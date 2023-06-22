MURPHYSBORO — Matthew Kennedy’s next appearance on the pitching mound will be Saturday morning at the S.I.B.C.A. Senior All-Star Baseball Classic, but Monday night the recently graduated former Murphysboro Red Devil tossed a two-hit shutout to beat Sparta Post 396, 10-0, for Murphysboro American Legion Post 127.

“The S.I.B.C.A. game is one of my last big games, so American Legion might be my last ride,” Kennedy said. “I want to enjoy my last season of baseball - not take it too serious - and win some games.”

Kennedy finished his high school career with a breakout season where he was the Red Devils top starting pitcher this past spring leading the Red Devils with 42.2 innings pitched on 11 appearances with the second-best ERA of 2.30 holding the opposing team to a .225 batting average. The right-hander had a good strikeout to walk ratio of 32 to 19.

“A couple games I had the flu and it didn’t go well, but I had a good season when I was feeling good,” Kennedy said.

As a junior Kennedy was used sparingly, making only two appearances with only 2.1 innings pitched with a staff leading 3.00 ERA. He didn’t have any varsity stats as a sophomore after his freshman year was wiped out by COVID-19.

“This is my second American Legion season,” Kennedy said. “I played one junior legion season for Murphysboro my eighth-grade year. I’m just looking at this just trying to have fun.”

Kennedy and two other pitchers got off to rough start in the season opening loss to powerhouse Harrisburg Post 167 on the road.

Former Du Quoin pitcher David Lee started the game and gave up four runs on four hits and two walks in two innings. Kennedy pitched the next three innings giving up six runs on five hits and four walks. Fellow Red Devil senior Donte Miner finished up giving up two runs on three hits in one inning of work.

“It had been about three weeks since I have thrown in high school for the regional game, so I had trouble finding my stride,” Kennedy said.

Post 127 hosted Carrier Mills Post 364 at Chep Kessel Field inside Riverside Park three days later and Kennedy made his second appearance of the season. He pitched the final three innings of a 13-3 win and gave up one run on two hits with five strikeouts to earn his first win.

Kennedy then went on vacation for 10 days to miss the next two games and returned to the team Monday night back at Chep Kessel Field.

With déjà vu staring him in the face, Kennedy got off to a nightmarish start, walking the leadoff batter before giving up a bloop base hit over the second baseman and hitting the third batter on the second pitch to load the bases with no outs.

“Usually I take a couple at-bats to find my way on the mound, so no matter what happened I wasn’t going to give up any runs,” Kennedy said. “I just started humming it throwing strikes.”

So true to form, Kennedy found his good stuff, striking out the next batter on three pitches, getting the second out on a nubber to first base that first baseman Ian Etherton threw home for the force out and got out of the jam four pitches later on a called third strike.

Kennedy retired the side in order in the second on just 14 pitches on three called third strikes. He kept throwing strikes in the third inning, needing just 13 pitches to retire the side on two swinging third strikes wrapped around a ground out to second.

Kennedy retired his 10th straight batter to open the fourth inning on a ground ball to short. The second batter beat out a ground ball to deep short, but he was stranded at first when Kennedy got the second out on three pitches on a swinging third strike and the third out on a called third strike for his ninth strikeout.

“All my pitches were working - fastball, normal curve and changeup - didn’t want to do too much against a young team,” Kennedy said. “I have a decent two seamer (fastball) and my curve I can bury 12-6 (orientation) - semi knuckle-curve slurve.”

After Murphysboro scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 10-0 lead, 2022 Carbondale grad Ethan Chance took over the pitching duties and pitched around a two-out hit batsman to evoke the run rule.

After the American Legion season ends in July, Kennedy will attend Sawanee: The University of the South in the fall.

“I could have chosen to play baseball in college, but I wanted to focus on my education,” Kennedy said. “I will attend a small private school near Murfreesboro, Tennessee to study biology.”