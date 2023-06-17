The 2019 season was a stellar year for American Legion baseball District 25 with six teams competing. Steeleville Post 480 won not only the district tournament, but also the 5th Division tournament, sending a team from the 25th to the state tournament for the first time since Murphysboro Post 127 won the state title in 2005.

Since COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season, District 25 has slowly but surely rebuilt its roster of teams from two in 2021 to three last year, and now four this year with the addition of Sparta Post 396.

Last year the Orient Express Post 1961 dominated the regular season with an 18-4 record, but lost its first two games at district tournament to be eliminated. Steeleville won the district tournament with Murphysboro finishing second to advance to the 5th Division Tournament.

However, Steeleville had to drop out because of a lack of players, leaving Murphysboro as the only participant. Post 127 came within three outs of advancing to the state tournament, but ended up losing to the eventual state champs Aviston, 5-1.

With a week into this season on the books, there’s already been a stellar pitching performance as the four teams solidify their rosters and schedules.

Recently graduated Benton Ranger Jacob Kinsman took to the mound for the Orient Express against Murphysboro at Riverside Park on June 8 and took a perfect game into the fifth inning before settling for just a no-hitter in a 10-0 five-inning win.

Orient opened the season with a 12-0 win over Carrier Mills Post 364 from the 24th District on June 2. The Express had its home opener against Carrier Mills along with Steeleville Post 480’s game at Murphysboro canceled Monday because of wet fields.

Smith has a veteran starting unit with six players that have already graduated from high school in his tentative starting lineup, including three former West Frankfort High School Redbirds in middle infielder Drew Smith, catcher Jack Hogg and pitcher/first baseman Preston King.

In addition to Kinsman, another recently graduated Benton Ranger pitcher/outfielder Landon Croslin will be a key member of the starting lineup as well as Vienna 2022 grad middle infielder/pitcher Dawson Hill.

Smith also has four other West Frankfort Redbirds on the squad: 2022 grad outfielder/pitcher Anthony Joyner, recently graduated outfielder Jaden Smilanich and junior infielder/outfielder/pitchers Hayden Minton and Deacon Webster along with Johnston City 2022 grad catcher/designated hitter Austin Todd.

Smith suffered a big loss when recent West Frankfort grad pitcher Lucas Whittington was declared out for the summer with a previous injury.

Murphysboro coach Lamonte Miner also has the luxury of an experienced squad. On his 17-man roster there are eight players that graduated a few weeks ago and three players that graduated last year.

Miner also has a very diverse group of players from seven different schools with seven from Murphysboro, three from Elverado, two from Carbondale, and one each from Pinckneyville, Du Quoin, Anna-Jonesboro and Agape Christian High School.

“I have a brand new group of kids and a lot of them haven’t played together before, so we are Jekyll and Hyde at the moment, but they are learning a lot,” Miner said. “When I get my full roster, I think we’ll be stout. My son, Donte Miner, and Hayden Ralls were the top two hitters in high school in the southern half of the state, so my one through six batters are going to be pretty strong. When I get everybody together, I see a bright future. I had a hard start last year as well, but by the end of the season we were rock solid.”

His catcher position is currently in flux because the eventual starter Ralls, who graduated from Anna-Jonesboro in the spring, is currently a bullpen catcher for the new Prospects League team in Marion the Thrillville Thrillbillies and has signed with Rend Lake.

Miner had another player that was playing for the Thrillbillies—Anna-Jonesboro 2022 grad left-handed pitcher Ethan Ames—but he is injured and won’t play.

Murphysboro junior Trey Gillespie will also join the team later. In the interim recent Elverado grad Trysteon Wyatt and Murphysboro eighth grader Conner Reichert are filling in behind the plate.

“When Ralls and Gillespie get here, I probably have the two best catchers in Southern Illinois,” Miner said. “They both have cannons for arms. You can’t run on those guys.”

Recent Murphysboro grad Matthew Kennedy and recent Elverado grad and future Shawnee College player Sam Endres are rotating at first base because both are also starting pitchers.

Murphysboro junior Liam Fox and recent Pinckneyville grad Haden Alvis will battle it out at second base. The third baseman is recent Murphysboro grad and future SIC player Aaron Sanders and the shortstop is Agape junior Ian Etherton.

“Sanders has been All-South and All-Conference for the last three years,” Miner said. “Etherton is pretty smooth and silky at short. Fox has been the starting second baseman at Murphysboro for the last two years.

The outfield currently sees recent Carbondale grad and future Frontier Community College player Ty Doan in left, recent Murphysboro grad and future Lewis & Clark player Miner in center and Du Quoin 2022 grad David Lee in right. Elverado 2022 grad Jessie Shread is in the mix.

“Depending on what players I have at a game I can rotate many kids in the outfield,” Miner said. “Defensively, we’re going to be elite. My son hardly lets anything hit the ground and Doan was a centerfielder for Carbondale and he can go get the baseball as well. Lee throws high 80’s on the mound and has a flat cannon for an arm.”

Lee, Kennedy, Endres and Fontbonne University player Ethan Chance make up the starting pitching staff with Miner and Etherton coming out of the bullpen as well as being spot starters.

“Kennedy made all-conference and throws low-to-mid 80s,” Miner said. “Endres is a big lefty that throws in the mid 80s and has several no-hitters. Lee got injured in college, but he’s healthy now and throws in the mid and high 80s.”

Steeleville opened the season with an 8-7 extra innings road loss to the Rend Lake Rascals, an independent team out of Mount Vernon, and then opened its home schedule with a 12-2 five-inning win over Carrier Mills and an 11-10 win over the same Rascals by scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Coach Stan Newby has seven players returning from last year’s team in recent Steeleville grads Jacoby Gross and Chase Newby, recent Chester grads Matt James and Gage Hasemeyer, Steeleville 2022 grad Zach Mevert, recent Pinckneyville grad Reid Harriss and Trico 2022 grad Jackson Kranawetter.

“We have an old school legion roster comprised of a Randolph, Jackson and Perry County all-star team,” said Steeleville coach Stan Newby. “We pretty well have the best of Chester’s, Trico’s, Steeleville’s and Pinckneyville’s programs. We also have numerous college and college commit players. Defensively, pitching and hitting we should be very balanced in all aspects of the game.”

Newby’s starting lineup has been recent Trico grads Jakob Koehn at catcher and Preston Johnson at first, recent Chester grad Chance Mott at second, James at third, and Gross at shortstop. Gross and Koehn will be attending Lewis & Clark Community College and Mott Mineral Area College.

“Our middle infield is very solid with Mott and Gross,” Newby said. “Gross is one of the better shortstops you’ll find.”

The outfielder has recent Trico grad Caden Crask in left, Mevert in center and Hasemeyer in right. Mevert will also be attending Lewis & Clark after playing at John A. Logan. Hasemeyer will also be at Mineral Area and Crask Three Rivers Community College.

Newby feels he has a solid pitching staff led by lefthanders recent Steeleville grad Chase Newby, Crask and Mevert and right-hander Koehn. Newby will attend Lewis & Clark in the fall after playing at John A. Logan.

Kranawetter is another lefthander that is currently playing for the Thrillbillies after finishing his freshman year at John A. Logan. He will join the team later.

Sparta rejoins the 25th District for the first time since disbanding after the 2017 season. Post 396 had advanced to the 5th Division tournament in 2007, 2002 and 2001.

Coach Joey Loucks has deep roots having graduated from Sparta High School and having played on the 2001 and 2002 American Legion teams. He will have a young team with no one on his 15-man roster being older than 17.

“I’ve been wanting to see this for a while,” Loucks said. “We won the district tournament in 2002 and at division we ran into a team that was comprised mostly of Freeburg’s team that finished second at state that year and got it handed to us.”

Sparta opened the season at Trenton with an 8-7 loss. Post 396 is scheduled for a rematch on June 16 for its home opener.

“We’re a very young for a senior Legion team except for one boy who will turn 18 this year, so we’re preaching big time fundamental ball—there’s going to be some growing pains,” Loucks said. “I’m pleased with how it has come together.”

The starting lineup has been Sparta sophomore Conor Dotson at first, Sparta freshman Grant Allard at second, Sparta junior Lucas Dotson and Sparta freshman Skyler Spivey at third, Sparta sophomore Collin Haury at short, Belleville West sophomore Cooper Haas in left, Sparta sophomore Tyler Loucks in center and Sparta freshman Caden Ward in right.

“Haas looked good at the plate in that first game,” Loucks said. “Haury will be a productive hitter and Loucks is going to be one our bigger bats. Allard is going to provide a little power for us. Austin Gailey will be a good bat for us. He’s a sophomore from Sparta who will be a utility player for us.”

The top five pitchers are right-handers Haury, Allard, Haas, Loucks and Lucas Dotson.

“Haas threw three near shutout innings in relief in the first game, but unfortunately walked the leadoff hitter in the seventh and with two outs they walked it off on a single,” Loucks said. “Defensively, I really like Haury’s glove. He played second base at the varsity level in the spring. Dotson does well at first. I like Ward in the outfield. We’re going to strong up the middle, but we’re going to be catcher by committee.”