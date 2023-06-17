MARION – Jackson Kranawetter has a plan. And it appears to be working … so far.

The 2022 Trico High School graduate has forced his way into the starting rotation of the Thrillville Thrillbillies.

On Wednesday, the 5-foot-10 southpaw worked five innings and allowed only one run on three hits and recorded eight strikeouts against only two walks while picking up the win over Springfield.

Kranawetter is 2-0 overall this summer in four pitching appearances with 18 strikeouts in 13 innings of work.

“I walked quite a few dudes (six) my last outing, so I didn’t want to do that again,” Kranawetter said of his outing Wednesday night. “I wanted to keep the ball in the zone and make them do something with it. I did a much better job with that today and only gave up the one run.”

Kranawetter said his plan this summer is to develop an effective two-seam fastball.

“I throw my four-seamer in the upper 80s, but it’s kind of straight,” he said. “I get more movement with my two-seamer, but don’t have as much velocity at this time (low-to-mid 80s). I want to change that. I want the movement and the added velocity.”

Kranawetter just completed his freshman season at John A. Logan College. This past spring, he made 12 appearances out of the bullpen, working only 19-plus innings. He was 1-2 with a 9.15 earned-run-average. He also struck out 17 batters and walked only seven.

The sophomore is hoping that his work this summer with the Thrillbillies will push him onto greater things with the Volunteers, and ultimately, a shot with a four-year school.

“As much as working on my two-seamer, I am working on getting my mind right,” Kranawetter said. “It’s important that I throw strikes and build my confidence. Stay level-headed. If I can achieve all that this summer, I will have reached my goals.”

Kranawetter said he knew from an early age that baseball was his best sport.

“I played basketball and golf, along with baseball, when I was going to school at Trico, but baseball was always my favorite. It’s funny because I used to be one of the bigger guys on the team when I was little. Now, some would call me little. I can identify with guys like Max Scherzer (New York Mets) and Marcus Stroman (Chicago Cubs). I love watching those guys pitch. They’re not big guys, but they are amazing at what they do.

“Scherzer has that ‘I’m better than you’ mentality out there on the mound and Stroman just finds a way to get it done.”

Asked about pitching for the Thrillbillies, Kranawetter said he couldn’t ask for a better arrangement, starting with his manager, Ralph Santana.

“He’s a good coach and a good dude,” Kranawetter said. “Ralph treats us like adults and minor league players. I like playing for him. And playing here has been amazing. I’m used to playing travel ball in the summer where you just go have some fun on the weekends. But here with the Thrillbillies, it’s like a pro-style atmosphere and a lot of fun. I don’t know where else we’d get treated like this. We’re fed every day. We can get our laundry done anytime we need it. All these fans. Everything’s been great. I wish other players could experience what I have been able to experience.”

Kranawetter said he especially enjoys interacting with the kids before and after games.

“When I was 9 and 10 years old, I used to love coming to the Miners games. Those guys were like superheroes to me. And now … to be on a team like that and have these young kids come up to me to sign a ball or get a high five and see their faces light up… it’s very special to me and something I will remember the rest of my life.”