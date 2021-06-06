Pitching fails Miners in loss to Crushers

MARION – There are 86 games left in a 96-game season for the Miners.
But they can’t afford too many more stretches like the first 10 games if they’re to live up to the expectations they carried into 2021.
On Sunday night, their pitching failed to complement an offense that produced more than enough to win on a normal evening, leading to an 8-7 loss to Lake Erie in front of an announced crowd of 1,012 at Rent One Park.
Southern Illinois finished the homestand at 2-4, dropping to 3-7 for the year. It couldn’t make a 2-0 lead stick and permitted 12 hits to an opponent entering the game batting a less-than-robust .174. Jake Allen (0-1) was touched for a two-run single by Bryan De La Rosa in the seventh, snapping a 6-6 tie and hanging a sixth loss on the bullpen.
Manager Mike Pinto believes there are better times ahead for his club.
“This is not a 3-7 team,” he said. “I deeply believe in this team. When we get some guys’ visa situations straightened out and we get some guys healthy, I think we’ll go on a run.”
The Miners flubbed a major chance in the eighth. Jarrod Watkins beat out an infield single and Yeltsin Gudino’s grounder to short turned into a throwing error on a force play at second, putting runners on the corners with no outs. However, Luke Mangieri cleaned the bases with a 6-3 double play that scored Watkins but quashed the threat.
Nearly four hours earlier, Mangieri got Southern Illinois off to a quick start with an RBI double to the right-center field fence in the first that scored Watkins. The first of three Crushers errors on Anthony Brocato’s undemanding bouncer to short enabled Mangieri to score.
But starter Tyler Brown couldn’t hold the lead for even two outs in the second. Trevor Achenbach doubled and scored on two wild pitches. That was followed by four straight one-out singles, Steve Passatempo and General McArthur knocking in runs to make it 3-2.
After Watkins bounced a single up the middle in the fourth to plate Ryan Stacy and tie the game, the teams each scored three runs in a bonkers fifth inning. Lake Erie (3-7) got its runs on RBI singles by Steven Kraft and Brody Wofford, plus De La Rosa’s sacrifice fly.
The Miners turned to their new-found SIU connection to tie it. Ian Walters tripled over Shawon Dunston, Jr’s head in center field to score Nolan Earley, followed by Nick Neville’s first professional homer, a two-run blast over the fence in left.
Walters and Neville were just two of five first-year rookies in the Southern Illinois lineup.
“We’ve had to play a lot of rookies,” Pinto said. “This wasn’t the team we planned to have last year, or even going into the exhibition season. We’ve had some bumps so far, and we haven’t had many breaks go our way. I think we will look like a different team soon.”
Brown was touched for eight hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings, walking two and fanning two. It was the fifth time a Miners’ starter has failed to make it through the fifth inning, putting pressure on a bullpen that hasn’t been able to consistently shut down the opposition.
Paul Perez came out of the Crushers' bullpen to pick up his second win in as many nights. Sidearming righty Daniel Kight required only nine pitches to retire the Miners in order in the ninth for his first save.
Southern Illinois has Monday off before starting a three-game series Tuesday night at Windy City. The Miners are back home Friday night to open a three-game set with Florence.