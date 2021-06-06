Pitching fails Miners in loss to Crushers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly four hours earlier, Mangieri got Southern Illinois off to a quick start with an RBI double to the right-center field fence in the first that scored Watkins. The first of three Crushers errors on Anthony Brocato’s undemanding bouncer to short enabled Mangieri to score.

But starter Tyler Brown couldn’t hold the lead for even two outs in the second. Trevor Achenbach doubled and scored on two wild pitches. That was followed by four straight one-out singles, Steve Passatempo and General McArthur knocking in runs to make it 3-2.

After Watkins bounced a single up the middle in the fourth to plate Ryan Stacy and tie the game, the teams each scored three runs in a bonkers fifth inning. Lake Erie (3-7) got its runs on RBI singles by Steven Kraft and Brody Wofford, plus De La Rosa’s sacrifice fly.

The Miners turned to their new-found SIU connection to tie it. Ian Walters tripled over Shawon Dunston, Jr’s head in center field to score Nolan Earley, followed by Nick Neville’s first professional homer, a two-run blast over the fence in left.

Walters and Neville were just two of five first-year rookies in the Southern Illinois lineup.