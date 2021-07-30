PONY Baseball | Colt World Series opens with a bang

“My fastball was working pretty good the first two innings,” Duenas said. “Towards the end I was kind of losing control of it, but I was able to get control again. They weren’t seeing my ball very good the first two innings, but they started catching up a little bit in the third, so I had to change it up a little bit. Overall, I was happy with my performance today.”

Brownsville actually out-hit Covina seven to six, but the Stealth gave the Blue 16 extra base runners on 12 walks, two batters hit by a pitch and two more that reached on fielding errors of which nine scored, including five in the first inning.

Diego Estrada came off the bench to lead the Blue attack with two hits in two at-bats, including double in the third in his first at-bat.

Shortstop Martin Hernandez and left fielder Andres Flores led the team with two RBIs each with both going 1-for-1 with Hernandez reaching base four times on three walks and a two-run triple in the fourth.

Flores was replaced in the third after driving in the first two runs of the game on single after Hernandez and Adrian Morales walked to open the bottom of the first.