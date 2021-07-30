PONY Baseball | Colt World Series opens with a bang

MARION — The 67th edition of the Colt World Series opened with a bang with the Covina Blue scoring seven runs in the bottom of the first en route to a 14-4, five-inning win over the RGV Stealth from Brownsville, Texas.
“The kids were patient up there getting quality at-bats looking for a pitch to hit in the first inning,” said Covina coach James Trejo. “We’re a hard hitting team — 1 through 15. Whoever I put into the lineup they are out there getting on base making sure they select the right pitch putting it in play. It was another day at the office for Ernesto (Duenas) on the mound.”
Covina, which hails from California, kept its unbeaten record intact to improve to 10-0 on the season and will play Aroma Park from Chicago Saturday in its next game during pool play. The late games on opening day were Aroma Park vs. Greensboro followed by Marion playing Brownsville.
“We’re quite far from home right now and happy to be here,” Trejo said. “We’ve been having a great season. We haven’t lost a game or a tournament yet, so we’re coming in here with high hopes.”
Saturday’s games are Covina vs. Aroma Park at 2 p.m. with Brownsville taking on Greensboro at 5 p.m. followed by Marion playing Covina at 8 p.m.
Duenas extended his unbeaten record to 4-0 pitching the first three innings giving up two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
“My fastball was working pretty good the first two innings,” Duenas said. “Towards the end I was kind of losing control of it, but I was able to get control again. They weren’t seeing my ball very good the first two innings, but they started catching up a little bit in the third, so I had to change it up a little bit. Overall, I was happy with my performance today.”
Brownsville actually out-hit Covina seven to six, but the Stealth gave the Blue 16 extra base runners on 12 walks, two batters hit by a pitch and two more that reached on fielding errors of which nine scored, including five in the first inning.
Diego Estrada came off the bench to lead the Blue attack with two hits in two at-bats, including double in the third in his first at-bat.
Shortstop Martin Hernandez and left fielder Andres Flores led the team with two RBIs each with both going 1-for-1 with Hernandez reaching base four times on three walks and a two-run triple in the fourth.
Flores was replaced in the third after driving in the first two runs of the game on single after Hernandez and Adrian Morales walked to open the bottom of the first.
Joel Martinez took over from Duenas and pitched the fourth and fifth innings giving up two runs on two hits. The right-hander walked the first batter he faced, but he was erased on bunt attempt double play. With two outs in the fifth he gave up a bloop single to left followed by a triple to the track in right center to drive in the runner. The batter scored on a wild pitch one pitch later.