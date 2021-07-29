PONY Baseball | Colt World Series returns to Rent One Park

The Colt program is part of the PONY baseball and softball organization and is for athletes ages 15 and 16. The Colt World Series was moved to Rent One four years ago, with Puerto Rico winning the title in 2018. The Southern Illinois All-Stars won in 2019 to become only the third host team to win the Colt World Series in the 68-year history of the tournament.

“We had an opening picnic for the players and coaches on Thursday and will do an opening ceremony Saturday at noon,” Miller said.

The tournament opens with pool play Friday at 2 p.m. with a game between Brownsville and Covina, followed by Aroma Park and Greensboro at 5 p.m. and Marion vs. Brownsville at 8 p.m.

Saturday pool play continues with Covina and Aroma Park at 2 p.m., Brownsville and Greensboro at 5 p.m. with Marion and Covina at 8 p.m. Pool play concludes Sunday with Brownsville and Aroma Park at 11 a.m. followed by Marion taking on Greensboro at 2 p.m., Covina and Greensboro at 5 p.m. and Marion vs. Aroma Park at 8 p.m.

The championship round begins Monday with the semifinals starting with the No. 4 and 5 seeds playing at 2 p.m., followed by the winner taking on the top seed at 5 p.m. and the No. 2 seed playing the No. 3 seed at 8 p.m.

The World Series concludes Tuesday with the championship game at 6 p.m.