PONY Baseball | Colt World Series returns to Rent One Park

After last year’s event was canceled in the midst of the pandemic, the Colt World Series is back at Rent One Park starting Friday.
“Rent One is a great facility and the nicest facility PONY holds any World Series in and the kids love to come here,” said Tournament Director Steve Miller. “The Colt World Series was in Lafayette, IN for 49 years before we brought it here. We’re in the last year of our contract to hold it here and I hope it stays here. Mike Pinto and Cathy Perry from the Miners have been excellent to work with.”
The pandemic is still having an effect with the tournament being smaller than normal.
“We will have just half the field because the international teams weren’t allowed in because of the pandemic and Puerto Rico just pulled out,” Miller said. “We’re disappointed the other teams weren’t allowed to come, but the other side of that is given the format the host team Marion will get to play at 8 p.m. on the first three nights. We’re hoping that helps our crowd.”
The final lineup is Marion; Aroma Park; Brownsville, TX; Covina, CA and Greenboro, NC.
“Greensboro has been here several times and they always bring a pretty nice team,” Miller said. “Covina is always a pretty nice ball club. Aroma Park is from a big league from the Chicago area. Brownsville was in the final the last time and I expect them to pretty good again this year.”
The Colt program is part of the PONY baseball and softball organization and is for athletes ages 15 and 16. The Colt World Series was moved to Rent One four years ago, with Puerto Rico winning the title in 2018. The Southern Illinois All-Stars won in 2019 to become only the third host team to win the Colt World Series in the 68-year history of the tournament.
“We had an opening picnic for the players and coaches on Thursday and will do an opening ceremony Saturday at noon,” Miller said.
The tournament opens with pool play Friday at 2 p.m. with a game between Brownsville and Covina, followed by Aroma Park and Greensboro at 5 p.m. and Marion vs. Brownsville at 8 p.m.
Saturday pool play continues with Covina and Aroma Park at 2 p.m., Brownsville and Greensboro at 5 p.m. with Marion and Covina at 8 p.m. Pool play concludes Sunday with Brownsville and Aroma Park at 11 a.m. followed by Marion taking on Greensboro at 2 p.m., Covina and Greensboro at 5 p.m. and Marion vs. Aroma Park at 8 p.m.
The championship round begins Monday with the semifinals starting with the No. 4 and 5 seeds playing at 2 p.m., followed by the winner taking on the top seed at 5 p.m. and the No. 2 seed playing the No. 3 seed at 8 p.m.
The World Series concludes Tuesday with the championship game at 6 p.m.
The Marion 17-man roster has someone from all but one of the local conferences and four from the Salem area. There are five from the Black Diamond Conference, four from River-to-River, three from South Seven and one from South Egyptian.
“I don’t think we’re going to do anything outstanding, but we’ll do almost everything fairly well,” said coach Nathan Bittle. “We have some decent speed at the top of the order and a little bit of pop in the middle. I think we should be ok defensively. The wildcard is pitching because we lost two of our pitchers to injury, so it’s going to be a committee approach, especially during the pool play round. However, we do have 11 kids who can pitch.”
The probable opening game lineup will be pitcher Aidan Dodson from Farina, catcher Trey Cole from Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton, first baseman Owen Cornett from Du Quoin, second baseball Cruz Harlan from Centralia, third baseman Jakob Koehn from Trico, shortstop Peyton Bittle from Carbondale, left fielder Parker Price from Eldorado, centerfielder Anthony Buonaura from Patoka, and possibly Eli Dyer from Carbondale in right.
The remainder of the squad is Nolan Hand from Cobden, Chase Rubenacker from Benton, Trey Reinburg from Nashville, Griffin Day from Salem, Owen Whitnel from Vienna, Drake Moss from Goreville, Lucas Whittington from West Frankfort and Charlie Hunter from Salem.
Special ceremonies will be held to recognize the high school all-conference baseball and softball teams for the South Seven, River-to-River and Black Diamond conferences. Sunday before the 8 p.m. game, softball will be honored and the same for baseball on Monday.