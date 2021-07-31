PONY Baseball | Covina jumps out early to beat Aroma Park

MARION — It wasn't over the fence, but the result was just as good.

Ernesto Duenas shifted up the transmission after hitting a ball in the gap and ended up getting nailed with the baseball while sliding into home plate with an inside-the-park grand slam that propelled his Covina all-star team to a 6-2 win over Aroma Park on Saturday at the PONY Colt World Series at Rent One Park.

The tournament, which is for 16-and-under all-star baseball teams in the Protect Our Nation's Youth organization, began Friday and runs through Tuesday at the home of the Southern Illinois Miners.

Duenas, batting left-handed in the first inning, pulled a shot into the right field gap and the converging Aroma Park outfielders both overran it, apparently thinking the other would scoop it. That allowed the ball to roll a few more feet to the wall and Duenas to race around and give his team a quick 4-0 lead.

"I was behind in the count and he left a fastball hanging and I decided to put a swing on it," Duenas said. "I guess they had like a little communication problem in right-center and the ball kept rolling to the wall so I had to put it in fourth gear and keep running around the bases."