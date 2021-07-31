PONY Baseball | Covina jumps out early to beat Aroma Park

MARION — It wasn't over the fence, but the result was just as good.
Ernesto Duenas shifted up the transmission after hitting a ball in the gap and ended up getting nailed with the baseball while sliding into home plate with an inside-the-park grand slam that propelled his Covina all-star team to a 6-2 win over Aroma Park on Saturday at the PONY Colt World Series at Rent One Park.
The tournament, which is for 16-and-under all-star baseball teams in the Protect Our Nation's Youth organization, began Friday and runs through Tuesday at the home of the Southern Illinois Miners.
Duenas, batting left-handed in the first inning, pulled a shot into the right field gap and the converging Aroma Park outfielders both overran it, apparently thinking the other would scoop it. That allowed the ball to roll a few more feet to the wall and Duenas to race around and give his team a quick 4-0 lead.
"I was behind in the count and he left a fastball hanging and I decided to put a swing on it," Duenas said. "I guess they had like a little communication problem in right-center and the ball kept rolling to the wall so I had to put it in fourth gear and keep running around the bases."
Martin Hernandez had led off with a double but was thrown out at the plate when Adrian Morales hit a blast off the left-field fence. The next batter, Aiden Marcello, was plunked, then after a popup for the second out and a walk, Duenas cleared the bases.
"I'm not really known for speed," Duenas said holding back a smile, "but if I need to put it in fourth gear I will."
Duenas was also the winning pitcher when Covina rolled to a 14-4, five-inning win over Brownsville (Texas) in Friday's opening session. Covina scored seven runs in the opening frame of that one and extended its lead most notably with Joel Moreno's two-run triple in the fourth.
Aroma Park didn't have a hit in a 10-0 loss to Greensboro (North Carolina) when it opened play Friday night, but made plenty of contact in Saturday's game — just smacked into a lot of bad luck or good defense, depending on your dugout.
Both teams made stellar defensive plays, but Covina's seemed more timely and kept more runs off the board. Marcello turned a double play from right field and the corner infielders teamed up for another late in the game to prevent Aroma Park from stringing together a rally.
"We had some great defense," said Covina manager James Trejo. "Anybody I put out there can turn double plays. They all play hard and play fundamental baseball. Wherever the ball is hit, we line up and hit our cutoffs and get the job done."
Aroma Park first baseman Anthony Blake had his own web gem when he did the splits to finish an inning. Blake also scored his team's first run in the second inning.
Covina added a run the hard way when Jacob Nguyen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in Morales in the third and Mike Bang's RBI groundout in the seventh provided some insurance.
Bang also finished the game on the mound — after Covina received a strong start from Aiden Trejo — and gave up a pair of hits and balked twice, the second resulting in Logan Savoie scoring Aroma Park's second run, but induced grounders that produced a double play and the game's final out.
Aroma Park, which comes from near Kankakee but is considered a Chicago suburb, fell to 0-2 with the loss in the tournament, which features five teams playing in round-robin style for three days before branching off Monday after matchups are determined.
Covina, which is just east of Los Angeles and north of Anaheim in Southern California, was scheduled to play the host Marion team comprised of Southern Illinois talent late Saturday night.
"We're taking it day by day and game by game and we'll see what happens," Trejo said.
Marion, which won its opener Friday over Brownsville, 8-2, was slated to play Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sunday at 2 p.m. and finish the round robin portion against Aroma Park at around 8 p.m. Sunday night.